CORRECTING and REPLACING Fisker to Ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange

FISKER TO RING THE OPENING BELL AT THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – designer and manufacturer of the world’s most emotion-stirring, eco-friendly electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – today announced that Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO, will virtually ring the Opening Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 to celebrate the company’s recent listing on the exchange.

“I am super excited about ringing the bell virtually at the New York Stock Exchange – befitting for a digital car company to celebrate this important milestone,” commented Henrik Fisker. “I am very proud that Fisker is the fifth American passenger car company and the second American pure EV passenger car company to be listed on a US exchange! As a nation, we are navigating through a period of major change. The foundation of our country is based on innovation and entrepreneurship, and that made it possible for us to raise the required funding to bring our first exciting and sustainable vehicle to market.”

The Fisker Ocean has been designed to be the world’s most sustainable vehicle, including extensive use of environmentally friendly and recycled materials. The model is also digitally focused, reflected through innovative features delivered “over-the-air,” a groundbreaking user interface / user experience and an ownership experience that can be fully managed through the Fisker Flexee mobile app. A strategic cooperation with Magna International supports the co-development and manufacture of the vehicle, projected to launch in Q4 2022.

In addition to television coverage of the ceremony, the New York Stock Exchange will live stream the Opening Bell ringing on its website: https://www.nyse.com/bell. The bell ringing is scheduled for 9:26 – 9:30 a.m. EST. A video of the ceremony will also be archived on that same page following the livestream.

