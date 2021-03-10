Prom can be one of the most magical experiences of any young person’s life. It’s an event that countless people look forward to and one that can live long in the memory too, as long as you plan it properly and prepare correctly in order to ensure that you and your classmates have the best possible time.

You don’t necessarily need a date to enjoy prom nowadays, and you can happily attend with your friends and just have fun chatting and dancing. In either case, whether you’re heading to prom with pals, a romantic partner, or just flying solo and seeing how the evening goes, here are some preparation and planning tips to make it memorable for all the right reasons.

Set Out a Budget

One of the first tips when it comes to planning a perfect prom night is to have a budget in mind. Of course, your parents may be able to help out in some way, but there may also be a responsibility on your shoulders to cover some of the costs related to your outfit, your accessories, your transportation, and anything else you plan on enjoying on prom night, like a dinner reservation, for example.

Well before the prom begins, it’s wise to sit down and list out all of the costs you need to cover and figure out the most efficient way to do so. This is where you put all those high school math classes to good use, and it can be wise to get some friends over to coordinate a group budget, helping each other to pay for certain things.

Find Ways to Save

Following on from the previous point, if all the costs of your prom are starting to add up and seem a little too high for you to cope with, know that there are plenty of great ways you can save. Often, for example, young people heading to prom won’t necessarily buy every single part of their outfit brand new. They may rent dresses and tuxedos, borrow accessories from friends, siblings, or parents, and so on.

Getting your friends to help out with hair and makeup can be a fun bonding activity and save you some money too, and you can also try and find discounts online for things like limousines and dinner reservations. Pooling your money together as a group and looking for the best value options is also a great way to save on prom costs.

Plan as Much as Possible

When it comes to prom, simply ‘winging it’ on the night isn’t really the best approach if you want to have a truly magical time. Planning is so important, and it can really pay off if you take some time, either on your own, with some friends, or together with your date, to plan things out.

You’ll want to make sure, for example, that you have dinner reservations booked a couple of weeks in advance, as well as making sure you don’t leave things like a limo or transport rental for the last minute. Get hair, nail, makeup, and other appointments ahead of time too.

Stay Safe

Among all the excitement and anticipation of prom, it’s easy to forget that accidents can happen on this night, just like any other. Indeed, people do sometimes get hurt at prom, and there are various risks that could raise the risks of injuries or unpleasant issues occurring.

Wearing the wrong footwear, for example, could cause slips and falls out on the dancefloor, while those who illegally try to consume alcohol at prom could put themselves and others in jeopardy. Even a dress that’s too long could become a tripping hazard, so be sure to think about these risks before you go and do whatever you need to do to stay safe.

Don’t Feel Pressured

In the build-up to prom, some people can feel like they’re under pressure to find a date, but as stated earlier on, modern prom is much more relaxed than proms of the past. You don’t need to get a date just because that’s what you’ve seen in the movies or on TV; plenty of people have a great time at prom simply hanging out with their friends.

The important thing is to not feel like you’re under any pressure whatsoever. If you feel pressured into accepting a romantic invitation, then you’re doing it for all the wrong reasons. If you want to try to find a date, consider asking a crush, but if you don’t feel that way about anyone, there’s no need to force yourself. Simply find a friend or two and go along with them as a group.

Try Some Outfits Ahead of Time

One of the best preparation tips you can follow when it comes to prom is to make sure you try on your outfit before the big night and see how it fits and looks. It’s much better to have a clear idea in your mind of how you’ll look on the big night, rather than simply hoping for the best and then having to make last-minute changes if something doesn’t quite work.

This tip applies to both girls and guys; guys should definitely check out a tux in advance to see how it fits, and girls may want to consider doing their makeup and hair along with trying dresses and jewelry to find the perfect ensemble for their dream evening.

Take Lots of Pictures

Prom is something that you should be able to remember and look back on fondly for the rest of your life, and you’ll probably keep plenty of special memories in your mind of that evening for years to come, but it helps to have some visual aids you can share with others too, so make sure to take lots of photos.

Don’t forget to bring your phone along and capture snaps before the evening even begins. Having a few photos in your own home of the pre-prom preparation can be a fun way to get into the prom mood, and you’ll be able to admire and remember those photos many times in the future.

Final Word

With the right planning and preparation, prom can be everything you hoped for and more. Just be sure to stay safe on the night, follow the rules, respect others, and enjoy every moment.

