Dallas Cowboys: Thanks To Andy Dalton Signing, Dak Prescott Loses Leverage in Contract Talks

Days after being released by the Cincinnati Bengals, former franchise quarterback Andy Dalton has agreed to a one-year, seven million contract ($3 million guaranteed), per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, with his home-state Dallas Cowboys.



Dalton, 32, became expendable after the Bengals drafted former LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, is now suddenly the proverbial flashpoint down in Big D for America’s Team, who now may have forced current starter Dak Prescott and his hand in agreeing to a contract extension.



In what has been one of the most compelling stories in the off-season, Prescott and the Cowboys have been going back-and-forth over the number of years and the guaranteed amount of the contract, per media reports. With Dalton now in Dallas, the Cowboys gain the upper hand in talk due to the addition of Dalton and willing to either let the former TCU standout start under center.



If Prescott threatens to hold out, trade him for a high draft pick and bet on their chances of landing a future starter in a QB class that’ll feature the likes of Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State’s Justin Fields or Austin-born native, Sam Ehlinger of Texas.



Whether or not Dalton starts doesn’t matter, it’s now about how and what Prescott chooses to do in negotiations. As things currently stand, Ol’ Jerry has made his call and pushed his chips to the table, and isn’t afraid to go all in, will Dak fold under pressure or call the Cowboys bluff?



Stay tuned.

