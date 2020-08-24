Dataiku Raises $100 Million To Extend Leadership In Enterprise AI Market

Stripes leads Series D as Tiger Global Management joins existing investors Battery Ventures, CapitalG, Dawn Capital, FirstMark Capital and ICONIQ

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Dataiku, a leading global Enterprise AI and machine learning platform, announced a $100 million Series D investment round led by Stripes, with major investment by Tiger Global Management and participation from existing investors Battery Ventures, CapitalG, Dawn Capital, FirstMark Capital and ICONIQ. The funding comes as Dataiku continues to drive AI within the enterprise, serving over 300 customers who understand that a collaborative and end-to-end AI strategy is critical to their success.

“Our leadership in enterprise AI continues to attract world-class investors who understand that Dataiku’s solution and customer base are truly global and that we’re uniquely positioned to help businesses realize the untapped potential for AI to transform the enterprise,” said Florian Douetteau, co-founder and CEO of Dataiku. “In a global business market rocked by the changes 2020 has brought, AI has proven to be a critical element of organizational success driving business growth in every major vertical market.”

Dataiku was founded in 2013 with the mission to take machine learning and AI projects out of experimental labs and put them into everyday operations that are truly woven into the fabric of a company. Dataiku serves hundreds of customers worldwide, including Schlumberger, GE Aviation, Sephora, Unilever, BNP Paribas, Premera Blue Cross, Kuka, and Santander. Its team has grown to more than 450 people worldwide in New York, Paris, London, Frankfürt, Dubai, Amsterdam, Sydney, and Singapore.

“The progression of AI in the enterprise has moved rapidly from experimentation to real-life implementations at scale in 2020, and Dataiku is at the forefront of that shift with the most comprehensive, secure and enterprise ready product we have seen in our extensive research into this market,” said Ron Shah, Partner at Stripes. “What we’ve seen in Dataiku is not only a commitment to developing future-proof technology for customers ranging across nearly every major industry and geography, but perhaps more importantly, a team of dedicated professionals and global organization working to ensure trust, safety and resilience through machine learning. We’re excited to be a part of their continued success through this investment,” added Paul Melchiorre, Operating Partner at Stripes.

“The market has continued to validate Dataiku’s collaborative approach as the best way to reap the benefits of AI throughout any organization,” said Evgenia Plotnikova, Partner at Dawn Capital. “And agility through AI has never been a more important capability in the enterprise.”

About Dataiku

Dataiku is one of the world’s leading AI and machine learning platforms, supporting agility in organizations’ data efforts via collaborative, elastic, and responsible AI, all at enterprise scale. Hundreds of companies use Dataiku to underpin their essential business operations and ensure they stay relevant in a changing world, including models driving fraud detection, customer churn prevention, predictive maintenance, supply chain optimization, and much more. Dataiku is built for companies looking to democratize AI across their organization, bringing agility and preparedness to the business through the use of data by everyone from analysts to data scientists.

About Stripes

Stripes is a leading growth equity firm that brings a unique, entrepreneurial approach to investing in high-growth Software and Consumer businesses around the world. For over a decade, Stripes has partnered with market-defining companies to provide them with the support they need to accelerate growth and achieve their long-term vision. Stripes’ mission is to have a culture, set of resources and expertise that provide entrepreneurs with an unparalleled advantage in markets that are evolving rapidly due to changes in technology and consumer behavior. For more information on Stripes, please visit https://www.stripes.co/.

Contacts

Laurel Toney



dataiku@strangebrewstrategies.com