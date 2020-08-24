McAfee MVISION for Endpoint Achieves FedRAMP Moderate Authorization

McAfee Security Solution Meets Rigorous Cloud Security Requirements Mandatory for All U.S. Federal Agencies

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced that McAfee MVISION for Endpoint has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authorization designation at the moderate security impact level. This FedRAMP Moderate designation is equivalent to DoD Impact Level 2 (IL2) and certifies that the McAfee solution has passed rigorous security requirements for the increasingly complex and expanding cloud environments of the U.S. government.

The FedRAMP Moderate authorization validates the McAfee solution’s implementation of the baseline 325 NIST 800-53 controls, allowing users from federal agencies, state and local government, and other industries in regulated environments to manage Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) such as personally identifiable information (PII) and routine covered defense information (CDI).

“Today’s U.S. government is in a race to modernize its IT infrastructure to support ever more complicated missions, growing workloads and increasingly distributed teams—and do so facing a constantly evolving threat landscape,” said Alex Chapin, Vice President, DoD & Intelligence at McAfee. “By achieving FedRAMP Moderate Authorization for MVISION for Endpoint, McAfee can provide the command and control cyber defense capabilities government environments need to enable on-premise and remote security teams, allowing them to maximize time and resources, enhance security efficiency and boost resiliency.”

McAfee MVISION for Endpoint consists of three primary components: McAfee MVISION Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), McAfee MVISION ePolicy Orchestrator (ePO) and McAfee Endpoint Security Adaptive Threat Protection with Real Protect (ENS ATP).

McAfee MVISION EDR simplifies investigation and response to sophisticated threat campaigns with unified detection and response (EDR) capabilities that include continuous monitoring, multi-sensor telemetry, AI-guided investigations, MITRE ATT&CK mapping and real-time hunting.

McAfee MVISION ePO provides a cloud-native single-pane-of-glass console to manage both McAfee and other security controls, automating workflows and prioritizing risk assessment to reduce the time and tasks required to triage, investigate and respond to security incidents.

McAfee ENS ATP prevents advanced malware from infecting the endpoint with integrated next-gen AV capabilities that include behavioral blocking, exploit prevention, machine learning and file-less threat defense. ENS can also diminish the impact of an attack with enhanced remediation capabilities, which, for example, can roll back the destructive effect of a ransomware attack by restoring affected files and negating the need for system reimaging.

“Together, these solutions provide today’s U.S. government agencies the AI-guided endpoint threat detection, investigation and response capabilities they need to confront today’s ever evolving threats across a wide variety of devices,” said Ashutosh Kulkarni, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Enterprise Business Group at McAfee. “This important FedRAMP milestone is the latest affirmation of McAfee’s long-standing commitment to providing U.S. government agencies advanced, cloud-based cyber defenses to help them meet whatever mission they may confront today and in the future.”

Other recent McAfee public sector achievements include:

McAfee MVISION Cloud became the first Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) platform to be granted a FedRAMP High Impact Provisional Authority to Operate (P-ATO) from the U.S. Government’s Joint Authorization Board (JAB). This designation certified that chief information officers from the DoD, the General Services Administration (GSA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have evaluated and approved MVISION Cloud for their increasingly complex cloud environments.

The DoD’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) selected McAfee to develop a Secure Cloud Management platform around McAfee MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (UCE), which integrates its Next-Generation Secure Web Gateway, CASB and data loss prevention capabilities into one cloud-native platform.

McAfee is working with the DoD’s Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to achieve DoD compliance at Impact Levels 4 and 5 to simplify how DoD agencies can procure secure systems with confidence.

About FedRAMP



The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. Using a “do once, use many times” framework, the program ensures information systems/services used government-wide have adequate information security; eliminates duplication of effort and reduces risk management costs; and enables rapid and cost-effective procurement of information systems/services for federal agencies. For more information, please visit the FedRAMP Marketplace.

About McAfee



McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com

