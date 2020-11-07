Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa Live Stream Reddit

Good news boxing friends !! Welcome to Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa boxing match live HD stream today. The Haney VS Gamboa boxing match will be a great fight, So my boxing friends join us to watch this boxing game. Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa: Fight date, start time, how to watch on DAZN. The WBC lightweight champion returns to action on DAZN on Saturday, Nov. 7. Tonight at 8 pm ET streaming live on DAZN, Devin Haney returns to defend the WBC lightweight title against Yuriorkis Gamboa in the main event from Hollywood, Florida, with a pair of heavyweight bouts and more prospects in action on the undercard.
Right now, the lightweight division is on fire with Teofimo Lopez Jr. and Gervonta Davis notching big wins in the last couple of weeks. Now, it’s time for another rising star in the 135-pound weight class to make a statement as Devin Haney puts the WBC title on the line against former unified featherweight titleholder Yuriorkis Gamboa on Saturday from the Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida.
Haney (24-0 15 KOs) steps back into the ring for the first time since November 2019 when he defeated Alfredo Santiago to defend his championship for the first time successfully on the Logan Paul-KSI undercard. Following the fight, Haney went on to have right shoulder surgery. Haney had targeted bouts with Adrien Broner and Gary Russell Jr., but Gamboa was the one willing to step up to the plate and challenge the 21-year-old. Haney knows Gamboa has been through the ringer with some of the best the sport has to offer.
“Yuriokis Gamboa is a dangerous and experienced fighter,” Haney said. “He’s a former unified world champion, and he has been in the ring with some of the best. He hurt Terence Crawford with a big shot, so his power is not to be ignored. He beat Orlando Salido who beat Vasiliy Lomachenko. Less than a year ago he took Gervonta Davis into the 12th round, something no one has ever been able to do. Gamboa is a true warrior and I’m not taking him lightly. I’ve called out all the top names, and I finally got someone who will challenge me for my title. I intend on making a statement in this fight. My hunger is on another level. It’s time to show the world who the best fighter in boxing is and that’s me!”
Without question, Gamboa (30-3 18 KOs) is Haney’s toughest date to date. The Cuban is a 2004 Olympic gold medalist and faced pound-for-pound great Crawford and Davis. In the early part of his 12th-round TKO defeat to Davis, Gamboa suffered an Achilles tear and fought until the very end. After the fight, Gamboa underwent surgery to repair the injury. Gamboa is getting his third opportunity to become a two-weight world champion and knows this could be the final time he gets a crack at the gold.
“I’m extremely thankful to God for allowing this fight to happen and for the miracle of healing my Achilles,” Gamboa said. “I’ve been dreaming and wishing of fighting for the WBC Green Belt ever since I was an amateur in Cuba. I’m ready and determined to win this title for my fans and to prove those who wrote me off as a washed-up fighter wrong. I came up short against Davis because of my Achilles in the second round, but I fought the rest of the fight on one foot, hurting him in the middle rounds. You are going to see a healthy Gamboa fight with both of my legs, fists and warrior heart of mine. With God’s blessings I will come out victorious Nov. 7.”
Can Haney rise to the occasion and have a spectacular performance to keep himself in the conversation at lightweight? Will Gamboa be able to show he’s got more in the gas tank?
Here’s a complete guide to the Haney vs. Gamboa fight card.
When is Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa?
Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
Time: 8 p.m. ET
The Haney vs. Gamboa card gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. Haney and Gamboa are expected to make their ring walks about 11 p.m. ET, but the time depends on the length of the earlier fights.
The Haney vs. Gamboa fight isn't available via traditional pay-per-view or a linear TV channel. Boxing fans can instead sign up to watch the fight online with DAZN, the global sports live-streaming service. DAZN is available in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Japan, Italy, Spain and Brazil, and is expanding to include more than 200 countries and territories in December.
DAZN can be streamed on a variety of platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Apple iOS, Android, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Playstation 3, many smart TVs, as well as Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari browsers via DAZN.
