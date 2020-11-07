NCAA Football: Arkansas State vs Louisiana Live Stream FREE Reddit NCAAF Week 10 College Football

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Arkansas State vs. Louisiana: NCAA college football live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, predictions. The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will be looking for their sixth win this season when they play the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET in Lafayette, LA.

Live Stream: Arkansas State vs Louisiana Online here

The Ragin’ Cajuns (5-1) are riding a two-game winning streak after defeating Texas State 44-34 last week on the road. In that game, Louisiana’s tandem of quarterback Levi Lewis and running back Trey Ragas dominated in both the passing and running games. The senior quarterback from Baton Rouge, LA, completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 332 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. This season, the 5-foot-10 signal-caller has thrown for 1,384 yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Ragas reached the 100-yard rushing mark for the first time last Saturday, recording 131 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns. This season, the 5-foot-10 running back has 369 yards on 72 carries and six touchdowns. Senior running back Elijah Mitchell also had a good performance against the Bobcats. He produced 96 yards on 17 carries.

Arkansas State (3-4) is trying to snap their two-game losing streak. Last week they lost 38-10 to the Troy Trojans at home, and the Red Wolves’ defense could not stop Troy’s passing game as quarterback Jacob Free had 419 passing yards and two touchdowns. Troy’s defense made sure to keep wide receiver Jonathan Adams Jr. in check. The phenomenal senior only had five receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown. It was the first time in four games that he was under 100 receiving yards. Adams Jr. will be looking to change that on Saturday. But it will be tough as Louisiana’s defense is only giving up 181 passing yards a game this season.

Who’s Playing

Arkansas State @ Louisiana

Current Records: Arkansas State 3-4; Louisiana 5-1

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Louisiana and the Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off in a Sun Belt battle at noon ET Saturday at Cajun Field. The Ragin’ Cajuns will be strutting in after a win while Arkansas State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Louisiana bagged a 44-34 victory over the Texas State Bobcats last week.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State suffered a grim 38-10 defeat to the Troy Trojans last week.

Louisiana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Arkansas State’s loss took them down to 3-4 while Louisiana’s victory pulled them up to 5-1. Allowing an average of 40.29 points per game, the Red Wolves hadn’t exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We’ll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Cajun Field — Lafayette, Louisiana

TV: ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ragin’ Cajuns are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college football odds.Louisiana vs. Arkansas State: watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

