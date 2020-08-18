DJ Ty Street: The highly impressive entertainer who has taken America by storm

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















His striking, awe-inspiring stage presence and energetic performances make DJ Ty Street a rare breed of DJ in the US.

People talk a lot about artists of the world who put in their blood and sweat to serve the best form of entertainment to their audiences. This artists list generally includes actors, performers, musicians, singers, etc. But how many of the times do we add a DJ as an artist in the list? Well, DJing is the space which has seen a surge in the recent past and more and more youngsters are stepping foot in the same to impress the crowd with their own distinctive style for making their name count in the elaborate lists of artists and entertainers. One such DJ who has proven his caliber as an entertainer through his vivacious energy on several national stages and venues is DJ Ty Street. Coming from a musical background and born in Virginia Beach, VA, Ty’s inclination towards music as a child was natural as his father, Gary Street was also an entertainer and a great performer of his time, whose Hampton Roads based band “Easy Street” was a force in the 1990s. This band was signed to Nashville recording label Liberty Records which was operated by music mogul Jimmy Bowen.

As Ty grew up, he also turned into an entertainer, gradually making a name in the DJing world by working with some of the biggest country music artists in the industry including Luke Combs, Jake Owen, Little Big Town, Brett Eldredge, Chris Young, Old Dominion, Brantley Gilbert, Dustin Lynch, Lady A, Darius Rucker, Dan + Shay, Maren Morris, Kane Brown, Travis Tritt, Morgan Wallen, Cody Johnson, and many others. His high-spirited performances, constant interaction with the crowd and creating a positive and fun atmosphere is what sets DJ Ty Street apart giving him the chance to work with these prominent names of the industry. Along with allowing him to perform at some of the biggest and renowned stages or venues in the country. He is also popularly known as The White Boot Bandit, by attracting the crowds wearing his signature white ostrich cowboy boots during each performance.

So far, DJ Ty Street has had the opportunity to serve as the official DJ of hundreds of major concerts. He has been a part of a nationwide tour, kicking off the first two shows of Dustin Lynch’s “Hell Of A Night” Tour back in 2015. Other notable events include the annual East Coast Surfing Championships, the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, and various other music festivals like the annual Patriotic Festival in Virginia Beach. He has been the featured DJ for many events sponsored by national brands like Red Bull, Monster Energy, Jack Daniels, Miller Lite, and Vans shoes. He makes his presence felt even at charity events every year by hosting or performing in the same for helping and fighting for causes.

There are a lot of things that DJ Ty Street still wishes to explore in life and grow as a DJing artist. Asking him his top goal and without hesitation, he says it is to be the official DJ full time for a major country tour, such as his Country Music counterparts; DeeJay Silver (Jason Aldean) and DJ Rock (Luke Bryan). The current trying times caused by the pandemic are acting both a blessing and a curse for him. DJ Ty Street says the curse is not getting to perform on stage, although, he has done a few live broadcasts at his place to stay fresh which has helped him hone many other skills to use on and off a stage. He attributes the blessing to him being able to focus more time and energy behind the scenes on networking and building his unique DJ brand. This free time during a pandemic is making this entertainer and DJ prepare himself more for all his future projects and shows.

Follow this DJing sensation on Instagram: @djtystreet. For more information visit djtystreet.com. For booking inquiries, please email: ty@djtystreet.com

