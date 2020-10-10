Duke vs Syracuse Live Streaming Reddit FREE NCAA Football Week 6 Game

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Syracuse football hosts Duke University at the Carrier Dome for the second home game of the season on Saturday, October 10 (10/10/2020).

Click Here to watch Duke vs Syracuse Live Stream NCAAF

Syracuse will look to build a winning streak at home coming off a 37-20 victory over Georgia Tech two weeks ago, followed by a bye week. The Orange are 1-2 so far this season, and Saturday’s game will be part two of a three-game homestand in the newly renovated Carrier Dome.

Duke is hungry for its first win of the season against the Orange, after an 0-4 start to 2020. Odddsmakers have them at a slight advantage heading into Saturday’s game, but the winless start is Duke’s worst since 2006.

Who’s Playing

Duke @ Syracuse

Current Records: Duke 0-4; Syracuse 1-2

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. ‘Cuse and the Duke Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Carrier Dome. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The Orange didn’t have too much trouble with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at home two weeks ago as they won 37-20. ‘Cuse’s RB Sean Tucker looked sharp as he rushed for two TDs and 112 yards on 24 carries.

‘Cuse’s defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected four interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Duke came within a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies last week, but they wound up with a 38-31 loss. Duke’s defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Deon Jackson, who punched in two rushing touchdowns. Jackson had some trouble finding his footing against the Virginia Cavaliers two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction. Jackson’s sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

‘Cuse is now 1-2 while the Blue Devils sit at 0-4. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Orange enter the game having picked the ball off seven times, good for first in the nation. Duke is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup having picked the ball off five times, good for fifth in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: Carrier Dome — Syracuse, New York

TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blue Devils are a slight 1-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -107

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Syracuse won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

Nov 16, 2019 – Syracuse 49 vs. Duke 6

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

