NC State vs Virginia
NC State vs Virginia Live Streaming Reddit FREE NCAA Football Week 6 Game

10 Oct 2020
N.C. State rolled into Charlottesville looking for its second consecutive road win, taking on Virginia. It was the Wolfpack’s first trip to Scott Stadium since the 2011 season. The teams last met in Raleigh in 2018. The Cavaliers came into the game coming off a road loss to No. 1 Clemson, 41-23

NC State vs Virginia

Who’s Playing

NC State @ No. 24 Virginia

Current Records: NC State 2-1; Virginia 1-1
What to Know

The Virginia Cavaliers and the NC State Wolfpack are set to square off in an ACC matchup at noon ET Oct. 10 at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. Virginia will be seeking to avenge the 35-21 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 29 of 2018.

The contest between the Cavaliers and the Clemson Tigers last week was not particularly close, with Virginia falling 41-23. The losing side was boosted by QB Brennan Armstrong, who passed for three TDs and 270 yards on 43 attempts in addition to picking up 89 yards on the ground.

NC State decided to play defense against itself last week, but the team still came out ahead despite their 106 penalty yards. They slipped by the Pittsburgh Panthers 30-29. NC State QB Devin Leary was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 336 yards on 44 attempts.

Virginia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

NC State’s win lifted them to 2-1 while Virginia’s loss dropped them down to 1-1. We’ll see if NC State can repeat their recent success or if the Cavaliers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium — Charlottesville, Virginia
TV: ACC Network
Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cavaliers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Wolfpack, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cavaliers slightly, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History

NC State won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

Sep 29, 2018 – NC State 35 vs. Virginia 21

