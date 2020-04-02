Ensure a comfortable Work From Home With Your Laptop in the Wake of COVID-19

We know you are being very cautious about COVID-19 these days. And if you’re not, help yourself with some precautions that save you and your family from the deadly disease. We recommend everyone to follow the guidelines set by the government and experts involved. And if you see someone not doing it, teach them a lesson. This is what many companies are doing as well.

We can see many employees working from home. In fact, with lockdowns everywhere, for all of us whether executive-level employees or trainees, there’s no other choice than working from a comfortable space at home. At first, it seems quite interesting. It’s like a dream come true for most of us. But is it that comfortable?

The Underlying Problems of Working at Home

Listening to the reviews of many employees, working from home is not as comfortable as expected. The dedicated work environment is only available at your workplace. You cannot expect the same at your home. And all that interference from your roommates doesn’t help either. Here are some more issues in detail.

The Sitting Posture Issue

One reason for people not feeling the comfort is the sitting posture. As everything you do nowadays requires the internet, your laptop is a huge asset. In fact, it’s the only thing that is keeping you connected with your company. This dependence on your computer means you have to stick to it until your office hours are completed. And that means a lot of stress on your physical self. Your sitting posture has to be straight throughout the time if you want to avoid all those backaches.

The Solution

The perfect solution to your problem of sitting posture and working at home ergonomics is a MOFT laptop stand. Believe us, it can totally change the game when it comes to keeping you comfortable in a single sitting posture for an extended time. You definitely don’t want yourself to be in pain after an hour or two. That’s why this MOFT laptop stand is offered in the market. You can adjust the height and the angle at which you see it. Your eyes do not have to reach out to the screen, but it would be the other way around.

If you are not aware of the consequences of a stiff neck, you can Google them later. But now, your decision is to choose an ideal laptop stand for your benefit. Not only does it helps you during work from home, but also whenever you have to use it for a few minutes. It totally turns the tables in your favor.

Lack of Technical Backing

Another problem is internet connectivity. While at the workplace, there was an unhindered connection, your house has only a mini version of that speed.

Internet connectivity has to be upgraded. There’s no other choice than to work with the same speed or upgrade your plan. As the citizens of our country, our responsibility is to make a few sacrifices for the whole nation. Isn’t it?

Another technical shortage you might have is the lack of Bluetooth keyboard and mouse. You might always have to lean forward to access the laptop. However, if you have the MOFT laptop stand, you do not need them. Still, with the kind of space that the broad area of the table provides, you always have room to use both of them simultaneously.

So, with these solutions, you’re not only doing justice to your body. But by working from home comfortably, you are conveying a message that be it any problem, you’re ready to stand firm in front.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

