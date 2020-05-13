Home>#INSCMagazine>Entrepreneurship: Well I Trust In US Launches Tiger King-Inspired Mask You Must Have!
Entrepreneurship: Well I Trust In US Launches Tiger King-Inspired Mask You Must Have!

13 May 2020
Are you a fan of Tiger King on Netflix? Well I Trust In US has launched masks perfect for the whole family, with Tiger, Lion and Panda themed face designs, as well as the American Flag!! “Protect yourself and your loved ones with a mask you and your kids won’t mind wearing.”

The masks come in sizes for kids and adults and include options of an American Flag, I Trust in US, Tiger, Lion, and Panda masks. They are washable and rewearable, and affordable at only $14.99 per mask or 2 for $24.99


I TRUST IN US is first launching with their mask line, but is going to span beyond just masks as the overall retail market following the pandemic is certainly going to move toward MADE IN AMERICA manufacturing. Apparel and accessories will continue to be launched by the new I Trust In US brand, founded by entrepreneur Frank Florio, promoting US pride.

For more info, check out I Trust In US now at http://www.itrustinus.com/

