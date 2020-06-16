EPL: Premier League Set For Exciting End To The Campaign

The 2019/20 Premier League season gets back underway on June 17 with major issues still to be resolved at both ends of the table.

Liverpool look a good bet to claim their first league title in 30 years, although reigning champions Manchester City will be hoping their rivals have a major wobble on the run-in. Numerous clubs are also chasing a Champions League qualification spot, while many others are involved in an almighty battle to avoid relegation to the Championship.

Read on as we take a closer look the return of the Premier League and assess some of the key issues for fans to watch out for this summer.

Liverpool eager to break Premier League duck

Liverpool have been the standout team in the Premier League this season and will never have a better chance of lifting the trophy for the first time in their history. The Reds need just two wins to claim the trophy and fixtures against Everton (A) and Crystal Palace (H) present the perfect opportunity to get the job done.

With the games set to be played behind doors, fans will be falling over themselves to access live streaming services to ensure they don’t miss out on what would be a historic event.

With a game against Manchester City awaiting at the start of July, Liverpool will be eager to ensure they have the title boxed off before then.

United’s resurgence set to be tested

Manchester United had looked much-improved prior to the suspension of play and will be eager to continue their resurgence over the next few weeks. Ole Gunnar’s Solskjaer’s side are just three points adrift of the top four with nine games to play and are set for a frantic battle with Chelsea to qualify for the Champions League.

Games against Tottenham Hotspur (A) and Sheffield United (H) won’t be easy, but their remaining fixtures look fairly favourable. The Red Devils’ final day trip to Leicester City could end up being crucial and is sure to attract a large audience on online streaming services.

West Ham in big trouble at the bottom

Bottom-of-the-league-table Norwich City look destined to make an immediate return to the Championship, but who will join them there is less clear. Just four points covers the five teams above the Canaries and it would be a brave move to try and predict who will end up in the bottom three.

West Ham United may be in big trouble, with upcoming fixtures against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Spurs and Chelsea unlikely to yield too many points. The Hammers are scheduled to host Aston Villa on July 26 and that fixture could be a live streaming cracker with Premier League survival potentially on the line.

