Home>#INSCMagazine>Horse Racing: Equine Stars Set to Shine This Summer
Photo: USATSI
#INSCMagazine Horse Racing Sports

Horse Racing: Equine Stars Set to Shine This Summer

16 Jun 2020
730
Post Views: 111

Horse racing fans are in for a treat over the next few weeks, with racetracks across the world staging some magnificent top-class action. In the United States all roads lead to the Belmont Stakes on June 20, while the Irish Derby takes centre stage in Ireland the following weekend.

With the Epsom Derby scheduled to take place on the first Saturday in July, this is undoubtedly an exciting time to be following the sport. We’ve taken a closer look at all of the races and come up with three horses we believe will shine in each respective event.


Belmont Stakes – June 20

The Belmont Stakes is hugely popular with punters and many are likely to be searching for which bookmaker offer is for you to back the favourite in this year’s renewal.

Tiz the Law jumped to the head of the betting after recording a comfortable victory in the Grade 1 Florida Derby at the end of March. That took his career record to four wins out of five runs, with his only defeat coming on a sloppy track at Churchill Downs back in November.

Tiz the Law worked like a dream under Manny Franco earlier this week and will be tough to beat in the first leg of this season’s Triple Crown.

Irish Derby – June 27

Top trainer Aidan O’Brien has saddled the winner of the Irish Derby on 13 previous occasions and he could add another victory to his tally this year.

Russian Emperor ran a race full of promise in a one-mile maiden at Naas back in March and looks the type of horse who will keep improving throughout the season.

The son of Galileo ran on in eye-catching fashion in that event and the extra distance at the Curragh should suit him down to the ground. Armory and Arthur’s Kingdom are amongst a host of other possible O’Brien entries for the race, but Russian Emperor will be tough to beat.

Epsom Derby – July 4

Saeed bin Suroor was already eyeing a tilt at The Derby with Military March before his charge ran fourth in the 2,000 Guineas. The horse wasn’t knocked about at Newmarket by jockey Hector Crouch and it was clear that this run will have improved his fitness for a run at Epsom.

With Guineas winner Kameko not certain to stay the mile-and-a-half trip, Military March looks great value at odds of around 6/1 for the big race. Suroor last won The Derby with Lammtarra back in 1995, but he will head into this year’s event with a genuine chance of claiming a second victory.

 

 

@TheInscriberMag
Culture. Lifestyle. Sports. Entertainment & Politics
https://theinscribermag.com/

Related Articles
Golden State Warriors NBA Sports Uncategorized

Why the Golden State Warriors must trade Klay Thompson

Robert D. Cobb
The Golden State Warriors may very well end the 2016-17 as NBA champs, but another championship is not their biggest
Featured Front Page Green Bay Packers NFL San Francisco 49ers Sports Spotlight

2013 NFL Season Opener: 49ers Rely On Kaepernick’s Arm To Defeat Packers

@TheInscriberMag
The San Francisco 49ers opened their 2013 season at home against the Green Bay Packers, a rematch between two teams that met in the playoffs
Featured Front Page NCAA Basketball Sports Spotlight

2015 March Madness: Xavier’s Stainbrook Gives Back To Family and Community

MattStainbrook has the look of an old-school NBA veteran. Going back to the days of Horace Grant, the Xavier fifth-year

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.