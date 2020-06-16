Horse Racing: Equine Stars Set to Shine This Summer

Horse racing fans are in for a treat over the next few weeks, with racetracks across the world staging some magnificent top-class action. In the United States all roads lead to the Belmont Stakes on June 20, while the Irish Derby takes centre stage in Ireland the following weekend.

With the Epsom Derby scheduled to take place on the first Saturday in July, this is undoubtedly an exciting time to be following the sport. We’ve taken a closer look at all of the races and come up with three horses we believe will shine in each respective event.

Belmont Stakes – June 20

The Belmont Stakes is hugely popular with punters and many are likely to be searching for which bookmaker offer is for you to back the favourite in this year’s renewal.

Tiz the Law jumped to the head of the betting after recording a comfortable victory in the Grade 1 Florida Derby at the end of March. That took his career record to four wins out of five runs, with his only defeat coming on a sloppy track at Churchill Downs back in November.

Tiz the Law worked like a dream under Manny Franco earlier this week and will be tough to beat in the first leg of this season’s Triple Crown.

Irish Derby – June 27

Top trainer Aidan O’Brien has saddled the winner of the Irish Derby on 13 previous occasions and he could add another victory to his tally this year.

Russian Emperor ran a race full of promise in a one-mile maiden at Naas back in March and looks the type of horse who will keep improving throughout the season.

The son of Galileo ran on in eye-catching fashion in that event and the extra distance at the Curragh should suit him down to the ground. Armory and Arthur’s Kingdom are amongst a host of other possible O’Brien entries for the race, but Russian Emperor will be tough to beat.

Epsom Derby – July 4

Saeed bin Suroor was already eyeing a tilt at The Derby with Military March before his charge ran fourth in the 2,000 Guineas. The horse wasn’t knocked about at Newmarket by jockey Hector Crouch and it was clear that this run will have improved his fitness for a run at Epsom.

With Guineas winner Kameko not certain to stay the mile-and-a-half trip, Military March looks great value at odds of around 6/1 for the big race. Suroor last won The Derby with Lammtarra back in 1995, but he will head into this year’s event with a genuine chance of claiming a second victory.

