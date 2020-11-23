Ethernet Cable Installation Dos and Don’ts

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















The internet of things and the industrial internet of things are the products of constant evolution in technologies. This evolution has also increased the importance of choosing the right ethernet cables. When it comes to the internet of things, the idea is to connect every object to a network. The connected object can send and receive data. However, an uninterrupted connection and constant flow of data are possible when you properly install the right quality ethernet cable. You also need to choose the right length to reduce signal loss. If the application requires an ethernet cable 30ft, use a cable of that size and use a compatible ethernet cable connector. You will use this cable to connect different devices such as adapters, modems, routers and so on.

Installation Planning

First of all, identify a central location where you will terminate all the cables. After that, create a plan to install network cables. Make sure that the central location for terminating cables can accommodate the current requirements and future requirements. Your business will grow and you will need to expand your network. Your cables may be exposed to harsh environments. Choose cable according to the environment. Is it exposed to extreme temperatures or UV lights? What is the risk of abrasion, cutting or exposure to oil or chemicals?

How to Choose Ethernet Cables

There are different types of ethernet cables for different applications and environments. The following are the most common and reliable:

PROFINET

CAT6

CAT6A

CAT7A

PROFINET

This type of ethernet cable has a foil and braid shielding. Plant floors produce a lot of noise. The shield of this cable eliminates the effect of noise.

CAT6

A CAT6 cable is suitable for longer lengths. With a bandwidth of 250 MHz, a CAT6 cable supports speed up to 10 Gbps. A CAT6 cable is backward compatible as well.

CAT6A

If the application requires a cable that doubles CAT6’s capacity, choose CAT6A ethernet cable. It has a bandwidth of 500MHz. It is suitable for upto 100 meters.

CAT7A

If you are looking for a viable fiber optic cabling then opt for CAT7A cable. It supports 10-Gigabit Ethernet. You can use it in applications that require frequencies up to 1000 MHz.

Ethernet Cable Installation

First of all, choose the right cable of the right length according to the application. If the application calls for CAT6A ethernet cable 30ft, don’t use some other cable. Consider the following do’s and don’ts for ethernet cable installation:

Do

Cross power the ethernet cable at a 90°

This is important to avoid interference in case you need to cross data networking cables.

Use Color schemes

Using color schemes allows you to connect cables correctly and also organizes your data lines.

Lable the cable

Consider the following in the labeling process:

Location of the cable

Termination of the ethernet cable

Is it for a jack or ethernet

Effective Wire Management

Use a bundling device to keep patches of cables organized.

Ensure proper cable spacing in a patch panel

Dress wiring without cable-crossing

Create a diagram or map layout of cabling.

Use Connectorized Cable

Take advantage of plug-and-play installation with pre-connectorized cable.

Don’ts

Install cable in unsafe locations

While installing, you may need to run cables in the walls or ceiling. The ethernet cable should not touch wall or ceiling tiles. It should not run over water pipes or electrical conduit. No data cable should be beneath the floor.

Bundle too tightly

This reduces cable quality and also affects the network. It is also difficult to troubleshoot cables.

Over-Cable the Rack

Too many cables in the rack can create excess heat. Your racks should stay cool.

Leave Cables Exposed by Termination

This increases the risk of damage inside the termination.

