Do you know you can safeguard yourself from most cardiovascular diseases? Yes, it is true. You can protect yourself from heart disease with simple lifestyle changes. You need to get regular exercise, improve your diet, and lose extra weight. At the same time, you can see a doctor for preventive cardiology.

Nowadays, doctors highly recommend preventive cardiology in Upper East Side to the patients. The health care experts in Upper East Side Cardiology, New York, specialize in preventive cardiology. The Upper East Side Cardiology, New York, offers personalized treatment. They also have telehealth for their patients to make their cardiac care more comfortable.





However, before you opt for preventive cardiology, you need to clear all your doubts about the process. So, here is everything you may want to know about the process.

What is preventive cardiology?

As the name suggests, preventive cardiology is a prevention process for cardiovascular diseases. It is a set of procedures for reducing the risk of getting cardiovascular disease by recognizing risk factors and systems at an early phase. Preventive cardiology has three main goals.

The first goal is to identify the risk of the development of cardiovascular disease. The second one is to prevent it from developing by creating a plan for lowering the risk factors. The final one is to treat the existing problem to stop the progress of the disease.

The types of preventive cardiology

Mainly, there are two types of preventive cardiology.

Primary Prevention

Secondary Prevention

Primary prevention is all about tips to prevent the emergence of heart disease and a series of tests to check the situation. Secondary prevention is about continuing rehabilitation, helping in improving health, and reducing the chances of future cardiac events if you already have a heart problem or have had cardiovascular surgery.

Common measures of preventive cardiology

The common measures of preventive cardiology include –

Echocardiogram

Electrocardiogram

Holter pressure

Cardiac MRI

Stress test

Cardiac catheterization

CT scan

When you opt for preventive cardiology, your doctor will recommend developing healthy habits. They will also recommend pharmacological treatment and surgery according to your condition.

There is no special preparation you need before going for preventive cardiology. However, go in prepared. It is better to make a list of symptoms you are having, activities you carry out every day, medicines you take, and other information you find useful to the doctor to diagnose your condition accurately.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

