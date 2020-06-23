11 Tips for Making Effective Facebook Ads to Get More Leads

One thing that you should learn about Facebook ads is that there are just so many things that you can do when you know how to use them properly. You will be able to target different audiences and groups depending on what you please. The customization of Facebook ads can be done very easily.

In fact, in comparison to all of the other social media platforms out there, Facebook has one of the best ad serving platforms out there. Thanks to the ease of their ad platform, anyone can start creating new campaigns in minutes — while also generating millions of dollars in revenue for FB in the process.

With all of this in mind, it’s important to understand not only what options are available, but also which work best. This is exactly what we will be covering in detail today.

Facebook Advertising and Which Ad Options Work Best

There are many options that are available for you but how much do you know exactly? Get to know some of the tips that you can do so that you can achieve the following:

Do the right campaigns.

Get stronger results

Reach your current objectives

1. Always do retargeting.

Do you know that retargeting can be very important? This will allow you to reach certain people who looked at your ad before and were interested but forgot. You will also show the advertisements to those who have already purchased from you before so that they can become returning customers. The more that people liked the service that you have given them, the more possible it will be for them to start purchasing from you.

When it comes to running any type of online media campaign, it’s all about knowing how your audience is. For example, if you wanted to generate more leads for your employee scheduling software solution, it would be best to create a reference and comparison guide on your site, which you can then promote through social media and paid advertising. With Facebook Ads, this is very simple, as they allow for full demographic and interest targeting. The option is also there to remarket to people that have visited your site or read the article and didn’t take action the first time around.

2. Use videos in order to promote your advertisements.

There are a lot of people who may think that videos are not very effective in Facebook advertisements anymore. The truth is that people still watch a lot of videos right now. In fact, there are some advertisements that tell a short story that can make a lot of people happy. Using videos can still be very effective in marketing and this can also be effective in creating Facebook advertisements.

One thing that you have to remember is to use your storytelling skills in order to create videos that people will genuinely like. The more that they love what you have shown, the better it will be for them. Make sure that it is not too long too.

3. Create multiple copies of sets you have made.

There are times when you would need to create proper content that will reach your target audience. Instead of making just one content, the best thing that you can do is to create different copies of one content. Make sure that you will use different headlines and different words but the meaning that the whole content will provide should still be the same.

When you’ve already spent the time, money and effort on creating a new article or ad set, wouldn’t it make sense to try and replicate that same copy for different audiences, variations and ad sets? Of course, and it’s easier to set up than you might think.

Facebook ads offers many different ad sets on their site, and using a graphic creation tool like Canva can make this image editing process a whole lot easier. And best of all… it’s free!

4. Placements are important.

You need to realize that placements are going to be important when it comes to reaching your target audience. Will your target audience normally use their phones or would they rather use their laptops? By knowing what your target audience wants, you can decide where you would like to place the proper ads. Remember that the various placements will always have a different effect on your campaign.

5. Use relevant advertisements.

You need to make sure that the advertisements that you will show your customers are always relevant. This means that they will be interested in what you can offer. There are times when you would create a type of content that will be viewed by people several times. This will not be ideal especially since customers may not always want to convert. The more frequent that they see your ad, the more that they would start to dislike your brand and your campaign.

6. Focus on mobile-friendly content.

It is not a surprise that more and more people are using their mobile phones. They need to bring the content to users who would be using their mobile phones more because they are more likely to view the content. One thing that you should remember is that the content that you have created for your desktop will not work properly for your phone. It just does not work that way. If you would like to reach mobile users, come up with something that they will genuinely like.

7. Consider the bid cap.

There are some people who would need to use the bid cap especially when they do not have enough budget. You would like to pay the lowest amount possible for the placement that you want. The problem is this, the lower the amount that you are going to spend, the higher the chances that your ad will not get noticed.

If you want to compete with the larger brands and influencers that already have followings on social media, you are going to need to increase your daily ad spend amount while optimizing your click rates as well. This is something that will take some time to master, but as you get a better understanding on how to accomplish this, you will continue to see better results across the board.

8. Find your high-value customers.

You do know that not all of your customers will be the same. There are some that are just better than others because they purchase more, they engage more, and they promote your products and services more. This is something that you can do. Find the people whom you think will be similar to your high-value customers just to be sure with what you will get.

9. Get to know your audience more even before you start making an advertisement.

You want to make sure that you know who your audience is even before you start making the ad that you want to promote. Can you imagine if you would be making an ad and it will not work that well? This can be very problematic in the long run. Remember that there are also times when you can make the content that you create broader so that more people will be able to relate.

10. Use Facebook canvas ads.

There are a lot of people who have seen Facebook canvas ads and have become interested. The main problem is that it can be a bit time-consuming to do. If you want to make sure that you will be able to do it properly, you can always hire someone who will work on this for you. This can be very appealing to your audience.

11. GIF ads can work.

If you want to create ads that are short, simple, and will still be able to get the attention of people, you should try to create the right GIF that will make people stop and notice. A lot of people will finish watching the whole GIF and it can be enough for you to promote whatever product or services you may have.

Facebook Ads is Still One of the Best Ad Platforms Out There

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, Facebook is amazing when it comes to creating and delivering ads online. To put it lightly, no other platform can compare.

There are always so many things that you can do so that you can properly advertise. It may seem hard in the beginning but the more that you learn about it, the more that you can advertise your products and services better.

