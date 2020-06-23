6 Home Improvements Everyone Should Learn To Do

Houses are investments. Whether you’re a first-time homeowner or a seasoned pro, the time and money you spend on improvements now will pay off in the long run. Not everyone is handy with a hammer or circular saw, but there are maintenance and home improvement tasks everyone should learn to do.

1. Roof and Gutters

Unless they have screens or another kind of protection, gutters are a magnet for clutter. Leaves and flying debris can really make a mess of things. Clean the gutters to keep rainwater moving off the roof. Heavy water and ice accumulation may lead to costly repairs. Take your garden hose or leaf blower to flush out leaves, bird droppings, and other junk from the gutters. Inspect the roof and chimney flashing yearly.

2. Heating and Air Conditioning

Heating and air conditioning maintenance is essential when it comes to keeping your home in top shape. Heating systems include thermostats, ductwork, the furnace or baseboard units, radiators or registers, and the chimney. You may need to hire an experienced and certified HVAC technician to inspect your furnace and AC, but you can change the filters every month or two. Contractors will clean the furnace, flue outlets, and check on belts, filters, and safety devices.

3. Dryer Vents

A vent full of lint is a fire hazard and a big obstacle for your clothes dryer. Clogged vents cause nearly 3,000 fires a year, at a cost of 35 million dollars in damages. It only takes a few minutes to move the dryer away from the wall and brush and vacuum out the vent. You’ll improve the efficiency of the dryer and keep your laundry room a lot cleaner.

4. Carbon Monoxide and Smoke Detectors

Most smoke and CO2 detectors will sound an alarm when the batteries are running low. But are you willing to bet your life on that? Instead of disconnecting the detectors to stop the annoying noise, make sure you know how to change the batteries, and do so every time you move your clocks ahead or back. After changing the batteries, hold the test button down for 20 seconds to make sure the batteries are working.

5. Drain the Water Heater

It’s easy to take your water heater for granted — until it stops working. You can keep it running longer by flushing it out every year. This will remove sediment and prevent breakdowns. Simply turn the heater off and turn off the cold water valve. Place a bucket under the drain valve and drain the hot water from any faucet. Open the heater’s drain valve and fill the bucket. Let the heater fill up again and drain it once more. Repeat until the water in the bucket is clear.

6. Fawn over the Lawn

Keeping the lawn trim, weed-free, and well-fed lets your neighbors know that you care about your property. A well-kept lawn signals the inside of your home is also pristine. It’s crucial to address lawn problems promptly before they destroy the turf. Those occasional brown patches don’t get better without treatment. They only get bigger. It may be as simple as watering the lawn after your dog pees. The nitrogen in pet urine can kill grass faster than overfertilizing.

Mow the lawn as frequently as possible, as to not cut off more than 1/3rd of the grass blade. Weed, edge, and fertilize as needed. If the turf needs overseeding, you can do it in late August — so the seeds take root in order to germinate in the spring.

You don’t have to be Tim The Toolman to make small upgrades and keep your home in tip-top shape. But knowing a few essentials could save you some money and major headaches down the road.

