Facts You Don’t Know About Illegal Immigration in The U.S.

The topic of immigration is one of the raging topics in the US presently. President Trump is ready to build a wall on the southern border. At present, almost 34 million immigrants stay in the US with legal validation. Most of them live and work in the US after obtaining permanent residence according to the law.

If you know How To Get A USA Green Card, then you could also become a lawful resident of the US. On the other hand, many of the immigrants are in the US on a temporary basis, such as workers or students. The immigration policies of the United States are currently taking many proposals into account for changing the focus of the immigration system of the nation.

Now, the country aims to shift towards a point-based system rather than migrating on the basis of employment or the objectives of family reunions. So, comprehensive awareness regarding the present stage of illegal immigration in the US and the steps to obtain a US green card can be helpful for individuals aspiring to move into the US.

Facts on illegal immigration in the US

As of 2017, there were almost 10.5 million illegal immigrants in the US in 2017, which accounted for 3.2% of the total US population in 2017. Interestingly, this number is the result of a 14% drop from the number of illegal immigrants back in 2007 i.e., 12.2 million.

Mexicans account for 47% of illegal immigrants in the US in 2017, depicting a gradual decline in the number of Mexican illegal immigrants since 2007.

On the other hand, unauthorized immigrants from other countries continue to increase, especially from Asia and Central America.

The US civilian workforce had almost 7.6 million illegal immigrants as of 2017.

Furthermore, illegal border crossings also account for a substantial number of illegal immigrants entering the United States.

Unlike the views of the President, illegal immigrants are less likely to commit violent crimes as compared to natives.

Importance of green card and how to apply

However, the primary agenda of discussion should now shift towards the legality of an individual’s migration. If you are an unauthorized immigrant in the US, then you have to find an ideal solution as fast as possible. The only solution is the answer to how to get a USA green card. The USA green card recognizes an individual as an official immigrant in the US and entitles the individual to specific rights and responsibilities.

Now, the aim of this discussion should aim at the process for how to get a USA green card. The first step is to find out your eligibility. Then, fill up the Form I-485 with the USCIS along with all supporting documents and fees. The USCIS (US Citizenship and Immigration Services) would review the application and allot a time for an interview with the applicant. After issuing the Green Card, it will remain valid for ten years.

Different options to get a green card

The first concern in the case of how to get a USA green card is the recognition of places to apply for a green card. Now, you should know that there are three different categories for a green card. The first one is the “Diversity Visa Program,” which involves immigration through winning the Green Card Lottery. The second one refers to “employment-based categories,” that rely on immigration through a job or investment. The other category of the green card refers to “family-based categories” that involve immigration through the purpose of family reunions.

The US Department of State distributes almost 55,000 green cards every year through its Diversity Visa program. Applicants from every participating country have a fair chance of landing up with a green card because any country could not receive more than 7% of all the green cards.

Final words

So, if you are still wondering how to get a USA green card, then you need to start exploring your options. Test your eligibility and fill in the application form right now! Don’t be an illegal immigrant when you have so many utilities at your disposal.

