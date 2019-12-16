OroGold Canada Cosmetics – Skincare Items to Improve Your Complexion

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Improving your complexion can boost your confidence and make it easier to go makeup-free more often. OroGold Canada offers several products that are designed to give you a glowing, youthful complexion and address specific skin concerns that keep you looking your best.

Sun Protection

One of the best ways to keep your skin looking great is to shield it from the harmful UVA and UVB rays of the sun. OroGold Canada offers an advanced sun protection cream that prevents signs of aging and contains 24K gold extract. The product has a SPF of 30, so you’ll stay protected for hours. The product is lightweight and sheer, so you can easily wear it under makeup.

Products to Lift and Firm the Skin

The 24K Cryogenic Mask from OroGold Canada helps to firm the skin and prevent sagging. The mask has natural ingredients like coconut and sunflower oils to nourish the skin and remove impurities. The product also contains rosemary extract to tone the skin and make it more supple. This lavish mask rejuvenates the skin and makes you feel like you’re in a luxury spa.

Eye Cream

When caring for the skin, many people neglect the eye area. The skin around the eyes is very sensitive and thinner than the skin on the rest of the face. OroGold Canada offers the 24K 60-Second Eye Solution to improve the look of your eye area in as little as one minute. The formula has gold and sodium hyaluronate to soothe and moisturize the eye area and lift the skin to give you an energized, vibrant look.

Neck Formula

If you want to care for the skin on your neck after completing your facial routine, the 24K Neck Duo Treatment is for you. This product is part of a two-part skin care system to lift the neck skin. The product contains shea butter and jojoba seed oil to smooth the neck and make the skin on your neck look just as youthful and supple as the skin on your face. The formula is suitable for all types of skin.

Ingredients in OroGold Cosmetics Products

OroGold Canada has several natural and effective ingredients that improve the look and feel of your skin. Many of the products that are formulated to give you a brighter and younger complexion is hydroxy acids. Hydroxy acids are AHAs and BHAs are often associated with exfoliating solutions for the skin. These acids works to treat several skin concerns by accelerating new skin cell turnover. This makes your skin smoother and brighter and can even reduce bright spots and wrinkles. Some of the hydroxy acids that are includes in OroGold Cosmetics include lemon extracts, citric acid, lactic acid and bilberry extract.

Peptides are including in many OroGold Cosmetics products as well. Peptides work much like proteins and are necessary for basic skin functions like the production of elastin and collagen. Peptides help minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines and can repair damaged skin while fighting other signs of aging. Using peptides on the skin like palmitoyl oligopeptide and acetyl hexapeptide can keep your skin supple and glowing for years to come.

