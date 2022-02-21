Someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds in the US! In fact, about 18.2 million adults aged 20 and above have Coronary Artery Disease (CAD). Cardiovascular complexities are further exacerbated amid the pandemic. COVID-19 can damage the heart muscles and impair their functions due to inflammations. The virus affects the inner veins and arteries that reduces blood flow to different body parts. The other risk factors are an unhealthy diet, excessive usage of tobacco and lack of physical activities.

Coronary Heart Disease (CHD) was the leading cause (42.1%) of deaths in America in 2018 alone followed by stroke (17%), high blood pressure (11%) and heart failure (9.6%). In short, heart ailments is a serious cause of concern in the US. People have worsened the same by avoiding clinic visits since the beginning of the pandemic to avoid infections. Some hospitals have seen a drop of 30-40% of patients. But the good news is that, besides medications and a healthy lifestyle, the simple Mediterranean falafel can keep your heart healthy.





Falafel Promotes Heart health

It is finely grounded chickpeas, garlic, onions, parsley and spices deep-fried into semi-circles and can be paired with pita and Tahineh sauce. You can easily pick from both vegan and vegetarian options as per your mood and taste choice.

Plant-based diets are extremely useful to keep the heart in good shape. This is because chickpeas are packed with iron, folate, B vitamins, phosphorus and phosphorus. Here’s a look at how they work:

Iron is known to prevent at least 1 in 10 diagnoses of heart ailments and minimized the mortality rate. Low levels of iron might cause anemia. A daily dose of folic acid lowers the risk of stroke and heart diseases by about 20%. B vitamins significantly lower the risks of stroke, coronary heart disease and peripheral artery disease. They can also balance the homocysteine level which eliminates the risks of dementia, stroke, and heart problems. Lack of phosphorus in the body might cause ventricular arrhythmias leading to reversible myocardial dysfunction. Sufficient amounts from falafel consumption can regulate blood biochemistry that affects heart functions. Magnesium plays a vital role in creating your heartbeat. It also supports heart health since it blocks calcium to let the muscle fibers relax. The heart is also protected against arrhythmias and attacks.

Falafels can cut the risks of high blood pressure, high cholesterol and type-2 diabetes. All of these are heart health stressors. They are also packed with micro-nutrients, fiber and protein that can curb your appetite. This in turn controls obesity and cuts the risk of systolic blood pressure that might have otherwise caused severe heart attacks. Hypertension can also create an enlarged left ventricle which is further a risk factor for cardiovascular problems. Know that falafels also contain calories that come from unsaturated fat which is heart-healthy. In short, this Mediterranean diet is a safe choice for heart patients and others.

How to Eat Healthy Falafels?

Whether you are ordering in or cooking at home, opt for whole wheat pita. It ensures better digestion. Pair it with hummus if possible. This is another rich plant-based food that can further protect your heart well. Adding vegetables and chicken kebob to the dish can make it all the more nutritious and wholesome. In fact, fresh meat without skin and preservatives is a great option for your heart and can add to the benefits offered by falafels. It can also be eaten with kebobs, shawarmas and seasoned rice.

Try to air fry the dish instead of oil fry. If at all you have to fry, use good quality oil like avocado or grapeseed. This can reduce the chances of carcinogen production. Cut down on the salt (sodium) intake and serve with herbs and spices for a flavorful affair. You can order pickled veggies like turnips from your nearest restaurant for a taste boost.

Chickpeas can reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. This is a ‘biomarker’ of heart issues. So, falafel could be an excellent choice if you are prone to cardiac complications. But know that it might contain sesame which is a common cause of food allergy. Know your trigger points and consult a nutritionist before adding falafel to your plate.

