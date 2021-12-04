High cholesterol and high blood pressure are leading risk factors of various chronic health conditions like heart attack and stroke. And when they occur together they can be lethal as they can damage your blood vessels. This can lead to complications like erection issues in men. However, this situation can be overcome with pills like vidalista 60. Vidalista 60 is a PDE5 that aids in relaxing the penile muscles thus increasing the blood supply causing an erection. Around 38% of Americans have high cholesterol and around 43% are suffering from high blood pressure. And more than 60% of people have both high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

Among high blood pressure patients, only half of them get their blood pressure treated properly. And only one-third of high cholesterol patients get their disease cured appropriately.





What Causes High Cholesterol?

Foods rich in trans and saturated fats are the main cause of high cholesterol. Unhealthy food habitats also lead to excessive weight gain which increases your chances of developing cholesterol.

Other lifestyle factors like smoking and lack of physical activity also make you more prone to high cholesterol.

This condition can be hereditary too. Genes inherited from parents to their children can also be a cause behind high cholesterol levels.

Other health conditions like diabetes and hormonal imbalances may also result in high cholesterol levels.

Certain medications like steroids, protease inhibitors, and certain birth control pills may also lead to elevated cholesterol levels.

High cholesterol may eventually lead to disruption in the overall circulation. It also impedes the flow of blood to your penis which then causes difficulty in having an erection.

What Causes High Blood Pressure?

Although the exact cause behind high blood pressure is still not known, the following factors may contribute to the situation:

Smoking

Lack of physical activity

Obesity

Excessive salt intake

Excessive consumption of alcohol

Stress

Genetic inheritance

Family history of the disease

Hormonal imbalances

Sleeping issues

How High Cholesterol And High Blood Pressure Are Related?

Though both high blood pressure and high cholesterols are two different conditions yet both are connected. High blood pressure and high cholesterol both can cause damage to the inner lining of the blood vessels known as the endothelium. The damaged endothelium makes your blood vessels more prone to deposition of plaque. The build-up plaque on the wall of blood vessels makes them narrower and stiffer than usual. This restricts the blood supply and gives rise to various severe health issues.

Also, both high blood pressure and body cholesterol share some common risk factors like smoking, obesity, lack of physical activity, poor diet and genetic inheritance.

Though both high blood pressure and high cholesterol increase your chances of getting heart disease and stroke, the experts are still trying to find out the relationship between the two. Besides heart disease and stroke, high blood pressure and high cholesterol can also cause difficulty in having erections in men. As both high blood pressure and high cholesterol restrict blood circulation, it may cause difficulty in having an erection.



How To Manage High Blood Pressure And High Cholesterol?

Apart from medications, following lifestyle changes will help in overcoming the symptoms of both high blood pressure and high cholesterol :

A Balanced And Healthy Diet

Besides taking proper medications, a healthy diet is also crucial for managing high blood pressure and body cholesterol. A properly balanced diet not only helps in improving the blood flow but also helps in shedding excess weight thus reducing your chances of getting high blood pressure and high cholesterol. A healthy diet also keeps your heart healthy thus reducing your odds of getting diagnosed with other chronic health conditions.

Avoid the intake of processed food items and trans and unhealthy fats. Include low-fat dairy products, lean proteins, whole grains, green veggies and fibrous fruits in your meal.

Quit Smoking

Smoking is one of the leading factors resulting in high blood pressure and cholesterol. Quitting smoking helps your blood pressure return to the normal range and keep preventing the building up of cholesterol in your body. Also stopping smoking will reduce the risk of other chronic health issues like atherosclerosis.

Managing Stress

Severe stress can also contribute to high blood pressure. Managing stress not only improves your mental health but also help in overcoming complications of high blood pressure.

Exercising Regularly

If you have high blood pressure and high cholesterol then exercise is the best way to get rid of the two. Exercising for at least 30 minutes 5 days a week will help in improving the blood flow and also help in reducing extra weight which then aids in bringing down the blood pressure and cholesterol to the normal level. Aerobic exercises like swimming, rowing, cycling, walking, jogging and dancing are highly effective in reducing excess body weight.

Medications

Besides lifestyle changes medications are also prescribed by doctors to manage high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Medicines for high blood pressure

For treating high blood pressure, doctors often prescribe medicines like :

Diuretics

Beta-blockers

ACE inhibitors

Calcium channel inhibitors

Alpha-blockers

Vasodilators

Central agonists

Medicines for high cholesterol

Doctors commonly prescribe the following medicines to treat high cholesterol:

Statins

Cholesterol absorption inhibitors

Fibrates

Resins

Niacin

Omega 3 fatty acids

PCSK9 inhibitors

