At the beginning of 2022, you may have only been aware of @Dbzdutch as a popular personality on Instagram. However, that has all changed now. With the release of Coucoo in January 2022, Dabz has proved her business and fashion credentials.

Clothing lines are launched on what seems like a daily basis by those looking to stamp their authority on the fashion scene. As the vast majority of wannabe brand owners find out to their cost, it is not as simple as having a large existing social media following.





In this article, we have chosen a section of some of our favourite pieces from the first collection released by Coucoo. It is clear, not just from the items featured here, but from almost every piece on coucoo.com, that there is a reason for Coucoo’s early successes.

Our Favourite Pieces from Coucoo’s First Collection

BASIC SLEEVELESS CROP: The everyday Basic Crop adds a touch of fun and functionality to your daily looks. Double Layered 220 GSM makes it breathable and extra supportive throughout, while the seamless construction and matte finish elevate the experience.

NOT SO BASIC, BASIC HIGH RISE SIDE SPLIT LEGGINGS: The basic high rise leggings smooth, sculpt, and snatch; a no brainer. Single layered 300 GSM with a side split opening at the hem makes it lightweight and breathable, while the seamless construction and matte finish elevate the experience.

NOT SO BASIC LONG SLEEVE PEEKABOO TOP: Double layered 300 GSM makes it breathable and extra supportive throughout, while the seamless construction, stretch design and matte finish make it as cool as it is comfortable.

MESH LONG SLEEVE TOP: The long sle

eve oversized top features a semi-sheer relaxed silhouette perfect for wearing over a bikini or layered with other basics. The look is constructed from an open-knit nylon mesh that makes it great for layering with our basics.

BASIC LONG SLEEVE SCOOP NECK BODYSUIT: The everyday Basic Bodysuit features a classic scoop neck collar and is bound to become your foundation for many looks to come. Doubled layered 220 GSM makes it breathable and extra supportive throughout, while the seamless construction and matte finish elevate the experience.

Useful Links:

Follow Dabz: https://www.instagram.com/dbzdutch/

Follow Coucoo: https://www.instagram.com/coucoo/

Coucoo Website: coucoo.io

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...