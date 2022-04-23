The Centres for Disease Control (CDC), which is the leading health agency in the United States, reports that up to 3.8 million people sustain a concussion in that country each year. Of that number, approximately one in five is a sports concussion. The CDC defines a traumatic brain injury (TBI) as an acquired injury resulting from a jolt or blow to the head or an object penetrating the head.

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) and Sports Concussion

Sports present a unique risk because players can suffer from multiple brain injuries if they continue to play the sport. CTE is always a concern among players in any sport who have sustained several concussions. The risk is especially high with contact sports.





CTE is a progressive brain disease that causes degeneration over many years. Common symptoms among people suffering from CTE include:

Anxiety

Depression

Learning disabilities

Memory problems

Reduced awareness of personal risks and appropriate behaviour

Suicidal thoughts

The good news is that awareness of CTE has prompted professional sports organisations around the world to make games and practices safer for players.

Which Sports Have the Highest Number of Reported Brain Injuries?

Cycling, which can be either an individual pursuit or a competitive sport, causes more than twice as many TBIs as any other sport. More than 64,000 people went to hospital to receive emergency treatment for cycling-related head injuries in 2018.

The most obvious and important thing cyclists can do to prevent a concussion is to wear a properly fitted bicycle helmet. Taking this step alone reduces the risk of TBI by 33 percent. Riders should also ensure that their bicycle fits them properly and that they can balance themselves without toppling over.

People who engage in group or competitive bicycling should allow several meters between themselves and other riders. Competitive bicycling leagues must do their part by placing lanes far enough apart that riders do not collide with one another.

American Football

Football in the United States is much different than in the United Kingdom. Personal contact with other players is constant since the goal is to tackle opponents to prevent them from advancing down the field. Although football players at all levels of play wear a helmet and protective body gear, this sport is the second highest for concussions at 51,892.

Trainers and coaches should instruct football players not to use the top of their helmets to block, hit, or tackle another player. Those carrying the ball should not lower their heads because doing so increases the likelihood of colliding with another player. All football players should have a pre-season physical that assesses past sports concussion history along with head and neck strength.

Exercise Equipment

Americans sustained 37,045 brain injuries in 2018 due to falling off exercise equipment or otherwise using it improperly. Whether working out at home or in a gym, people must ensure they understand how to use every piece of equipment correctly. Gyms typically offer instructions on how to use the machines for anyone who asks. Home exercise equipment usually comes with written instructions, but people can also look for videos online for further instruction.

Leading Cause of TBIs in Children

Accidents while using playground equipment are the top cause of concussions in children under the age of 14. Parents should supervise their children at public parks and establish safety rules they must follow each time. For example, one child should not walk in front of another child on a swing to avoid the possibility of an accidental kick in the head.

Everyone should keep in mind that even a mild TBI can cause long-lasting physical, cognitive, and behavioural issues. Prevention is always preferable to treatment.

