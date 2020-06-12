Features of an ice machine for home

You can give many examples of how any technique, previously considered only industrial equipment, which is designed for a variety of catering points, suddenly decreases in size, gets an attractive look, as a result we already see it in the kitchens where housewives cook food.

More recently, machines designed to wash dishes were large. They sometimes needed at least half a room. And now the reality of our days is such that the same housewives can no longer imagine a kitchen if it does not have a dishwasher built into the kitchen furniture.

And the fact here is that kitchen appliances, like any other household appliances, are being improved. As a result, its size becomes smaller. That is, now the equipment can even fit on the kitchen table. And marketers continue to think about how to make it such a product that would have a mass consumer.

An ice maker is also called an ice maker, an ice maker. Whatever you call him, there will be no mistake. This device is not considered to be an essential item. Still, many housewives can do without him.

But nothing stands still. Recall that there was a time when microwave ovens, as soon as they appeared on the market, were also very expensive goods. Now, an inexpensive model can afford many buyers. The ice maker, of course, also has to go through certain stages in its development. Do not doubt it.

Do I need an ice machine at home?

The purpose of the ice maker is to make ice. Therefore, it is called that. It is clear that any refrigerator that has a freezer compartment can freeze the water in the mold and thus get ice. Of course, for many of us this is enough.

You may want to make frappe, that is, iced coffee. Someone needs to throw ice in a Coke or make a cocktail with ice. In these cases, as in many others, you will need ice. You can’t do without it.

In the case when there is no need for large quantities of ice, then you can make it the old fashioned way. Pour water into ice molds. Then they need to put them in the freezer. Sometime will pass and the ice will be ready.

However, an ice maker is necessary for anyone who wants to treat themselves to a Mojito or Pina Colada cocktail, who often holds parties with friends, or is simply a fan of drinking a bit of fresh ice. He cannot do without him.

Currently, such refrigerators are produced that have a built-in ice maker. However, buying these models is much more expensive. And, probably, each of us should not rush to purchase such a product. After all, the old refrigerator can quite cope with its task. It is in such a situation that there is reason to reflect on whether it is necessary to purchase an ice machine for the home.

How does an ice maker work for a home?

The principle of operation of the best ice maker is very similar to the principle of the refrigerator. On the surface of the evaporator, the ice gradually freezes. Also, a “fur coat” freezes in the freezer.

In order to speed up the process of ice formation, you need to constantly inject water. This is how compressor-type ice makers work, which include all household models.

Brine technology has also found application in industrial ice makers. The bottom line is that a special brine that has cooled to -10 degrees, when it flows through the recesses of the mold, it freezes the water.

For different models, the standard cycle of ice makers does not have any differences.

First of all, water is poured, and after you press the button, the ice maker turns on. Some time passes, and the pump begins to suck in water. She feeds it into the chamber, where ice is formed. Thus begins the process of ice formation.

After some time, which is enough for the ice to be ready, the cycle ends. And the finished portion goes to the ice compartment. This can be heard. The next portion of water begins to pump. The cycle repeats again.

The ice production cycle can be completed in three cases:

At the choice of the user (you only need to press the button, unless otherwise provided), as well as in the case when there is no voltage. When there is not enough water (in this case, the ice maker will give a signal). And you have to add water. When the ice container is full of ice. Empty the container and then the ice maker will work again.

If you want to get the ice transparent, then the water that you fill in with an ice maker needs to be filtered.

How to choose the right ice maker?

Features of best ice machine for home The right choice of ice maker for home is influenced by different factors. However, first of all, the choice depends on how much you are willing to spend on the purchase of such a product.

Currently, the market offers many models of home ice machines, the price of which can vary significantly. Do not rush to make a purchase. At first, there is a reason to understand at least what the difference between one model from another is.

The first step is to take into account the dimensions and appearance of the ice maker. If you just have a photo in your hands, then you won’t be able to determine how one model differs from another in size. Especially when this photo of different models of ice makers are nearby. It is advisable to look directly at the trading floor.

Then establish what type of ice the ice maker gives out. Most home appliances make finger ice. Individual models, more expensive, produce ice in cubes. They found application of various technologies for the production of ice. And therefore there is a difference in price.

Now the ice machine for the house is no longer an impressive cabinet, which has the dimensions of a refrigerator. And he does not need to be constantly connected to the water supply. Usually this is a small device that is sized like a small bread machine.

The lion’s share of ice makers freeze water in the shape of a “finger” or “thimble.” Modern models are able to make a “cube”. In addition to these forms, industrial ice makers produce ice in the form of granules. And also “scaly” ice, which is necessary for shop windows where fresh fish flaunts.

