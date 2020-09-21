Home>Press Release>Business Wire RSS>First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0178 Per Share for October
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0178 Per Share for October

21 Sep 2020
WHEATON, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: FIV) has declared the Fund’s regularly scheduled monthly common share distribution in the amount of $0.0178 per share payable on October 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of October 2, 2020. The ex-dividend date is expected to be October 1, 2020. The monthly distribution information for the Fund appears below.