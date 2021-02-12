As much as we’d all love the ingredients, time, and energy to bake show-stopping dishes day after day, sometimes as home-cooks, we have to work with what we’ve got – even if all we’ve got is a random packet of tortillas!

You’ve probably heard lots of stories about how tortillas make the perfect lazy pizza crust, but have you ever tried using them as a quiche crust too? If not, keep reading for a foolproof quiche in a tortilla crust recipe that you’ll keep coming back to again and again.

Tortillas Make the Perfect Pie Crust Alternative

If you’re one of those home-cooks that breaks into a sweat every time you think of making pie crust from scratch, using tortillas instead is an easy way to cheat the perfect quiche base.

Pie crust isn’t the easiest thing to master, as evidenced by the number of blog posts and articles dedicated to getting it right, so this tasty quiche recipe eliminates the need for pie crust altogether.

They may well be a staple of Mexican street food, but let’s not forget that tortillas are also a healthier alternative to classic pie crust. That’s why they pair so well with a light, fresh homemade quiche.

You can use any flour tortillas you might have to hand, just ensure that you use flour and not corn tortillas, as they’ll crisp up too much and overwhelm the light flavours of the egg quiche.

You can follow the basic recipe featured in this article to make mini quiches or a full quiche. If you’re going to make mini quiches, line a tart tray with the tortillas and pop them in the oven. When it comes to making a full quiche, warming the tortillas using a tortilla press (try this cast-iron press from Uno Casa) beforehand will make them easier to manipulate before baking them in a larger cake tin.

Quick and Easy Quiche in a Tortilla Crust

Do yourself a favor and ensure that you bookmark this recipe, as it’ll be a great one for birthday parties and the holidays in general. Switch up the ingredients to suit the occasion, or simply whip it up at the end of the week with whatever leftovers you have hanging around in the fridge.

Along with the essential eggs, butter, cream, and cheese, streaky bacon adds a salty, savory kick, while red and yellow tomatoes give it that classic quiche taste.

The prep for this particular recipe takes around 10 minutes, while cooking time will be no more than 25 mins so you can make this delicious quiche in a fraction of the time it would take you to bake the pie crust.

To make this quiche, you will need:

2 x Flour tortillas 50g x Butter 4 x Large eggs 80g x Gruyere cheese 8 x Streaky bacon rashers (cooked and chopped) ½ cup x Chopped red and yellow tomatoes 50ml x Whole milk 50ml x Single cream Salt and fresh black pepper to season

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 374 degrees Fahrenheit Spray tortilla press with PAM or any other non-stick cooking spray. Place over a high heat and lightly warm each tortilla for 1 minute. Press one wrap into the cake tin, ensuring that it’s pushed into the edges. Lightly brush with melted butter and press the remaining tortilla over the top. Lightly brush again with butter and transfer to the oven for appx. 10 minutes, or until the tortillas turn a golden brown. In a mixing bowl, crack the 4 eggs, and add the cream, and milk. Whisk until all wet ingredients are thoroughly combined. Add three-quarters of the gruyere cheese and three-quarters of the streaky bacon. Whisk the mixture again until they have both been incorporated. Remove the tortilla quiche crust from the oven and steadily pour the mixture in. Top with the remaining chopped bacon and cheese. Bake until the eggs are thoroughly cooked, and the center of the quiche is firm – appx. 15 minutes. Serve sliced with a pinch of salt and a dash of fresh black pepper.

Other Delicious Filling Ideas

Cheese and bacon is a classic quiche recipe, but feel free to think of this as a starter recipe and switch up your filling ingredients as you see fit. You can adapt this recipe to suit any season or occasion, and if you’re making mini quiches, you could even try out a few different filings.

Use your imagination and try out some new weird and wonderful new combinations; you never know what you might manage to concoct!

