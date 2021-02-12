Stand aside butter and eggs! If you want to make a delicious vegan carrot cake nowadays, tofu is your secret ingredient. Yes, this food product – which you might use as a meat replacement – can also be made into a cake! This article will show you exactly how.

What does tofu add to the cake?

Indeed, tofu is not the most traditional cake making ingredient. However, it can add a really delectable moistness to the cake that you might not get otherwise. Vegan cakes, which sometimes do not contain butter, often have the reputation of being quite dry. Including some silken tofu prevents this – and it is also a healthy alternative to other ingredients, like vegan butter.

Tofu is also often used in cake glazing or icing.

What tofu should I use?

One of the most important aspects of cooking with tofu is understanding that there are many different types. Firm and extra-firm tofu are much better for making meat substitutes, whereas soft or silken tofu – which can be blended easier – is perfect for this recipe.

Do I need a tofu press?

Soft and silken tofu does not need to be pressed – in carrot cake recipes, it is blended into the mixture. Tofu presses are used to extract water, whereas these recipes require the tofu’s moisture to avoid a dry cake! However, if you want to learn lots of vegan recipes, a tofu press is an essential tool to add to your cooking collection.

Is tofu carrot cake healthy?

Tofu is a healthy ingredient to add to any dessert. This tofu carrot cake does contain some brown sugar, but you could substitute it for diced dates or maple syrup. Otherwise, it is relatively healthy as far as baked goods are concerned. It is low fat and low calorie and can be enjoyed as part of a balanced plant-based diet!

Recipe for tofu carrot cake

Ingredients

1 cup of soft or silken tofu – make sure that it is not firm or extra firm before purchasing!

2 cups of plain flour. If you don’t have baking soda, use self-raising flour.

2 teaspoons of baking soda.

2 cups of brown sugar. If you are opting for a sugar-free cake, swap this for 1 cup of diced dates, or two tablespoons of maple syrup.

3 quarters of a cup of applesauce. This acts as an egg replacement.

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract.

4 cups of grated carrot.

1/2 cup of raisins.

1 teaspoon of cinnamon (ground).

1 teaspoon of salt.

Method

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. While the oven is heating up, select a large mixing bowl. Add the applesauce, vanilla extract, and the soft or silken tofu. Use an electric mixer to blend these. During the mixing process, add the sugar (or replacements), flour, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon to the mixture. Mix until it is smooth. Tip the carrots and raisins into the mixture. Slowly fold these ingredients in, until they are properly combined. Pour the mixture into the baking dish. Then, bake your carrot cake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes, and let it cool completely before eating or frosting. You can enjoy the cake as it is or add frosting (see below).

Tofu frosting

Tofu can also be used to make a tasty frosting. This is incredibly simple to create, with just a few ingredients that you should have in your baking cupboard already. If you wish to add frosting, we recommend making it before the cake and letting it chill for an hour while the cake is baking and cooling.

Ingredients

1/2 cup silken tofu

1 tablespoon of sweetener – you could either use sugar, another dry sweetener or maple syrup

The juice of half a lemon

Pinch of salt

Pinch of ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon of vanilla

Method

Drain the tofu. Add all ingredients into a blender and whizz until completely smooth. Let it chill in the refrigerator while the cake is baking. Once the cake is cooled completely, add the frosting. Serve straight away for best results. If you have leftovers, the cake and frosting will keep, but it looks most impressive right away!

As you can see, it’s pretty straightforward to make a delicious tofu carrot cake. Tofu acts as a versatile ingredient for both the cake itself and the glazing. It complements the carrot and other components of the cake perfectly, adding to its texture yet not being entirely overwhelming.

This cake is ideal for a light dessert or as a vegan alternative during an afternoon tea. Whatever the occasion, we’re confident you’ll love this vegan carrot cake!

