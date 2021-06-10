Italy is glorified for numerous reasons, among them, delicious food, amazing culture, and most importantly, delicious wines. Wine plays a great role in the Italian culture. In fact, wine is not just considered to be a drink in Italy; it is an intrinsic part of local habits and food.

The Italian wine industry produces a wide variety of tasty wines. These wines are all unique and bring something different to the table. Whether you are looking for something to take your meals with or want to invest in your cellar, here are the top 10 iconic Italian gems that are worth trying in 2021.

Barbaresco

Italy is the sole producer of the best Barbaresco wines which have won the hearts of many wine enthusiasts. Its origin is the Piedmont region in northwestern Italy and is one of the most famous Italian red wines. It is made up of 100% Nebbiolo, a petite, thin-skinned red grape that is high in tannins and acid.

Barbaresco is characterized by spicy, rich flavor and a characteristic perfumed sweetness and vibrant acidity. This wine is best paired with almost every meal from meats, pasta, and even vegan foods. Whatever you choose to accompany it with, top it with plenty of truffles like it’s done in Piedmont.

Barolo

Commonly known as the king of wine, this is an Italian red wine that is produced in the Piedmont region of Italy. It is the greatest classification of Italian wines and has a specific production method that guarantees quality. Just like Barbaresco, this wine is made from Nebbiolo and must be approximately 38 months old with 18 of them being stored in wooden barrels.

Barolo can be enjoyed over summer and spring barbecues, hearty steak dinners over winter, and even mushroom risottos during the fall season. Its variable flavors and relish of rose and tar make it a perfect combination to go with hard cheese and meats.

Lambrusco

Lambrusco is a red grape that is used in the production of wine in Emilia-Romagna, northern Italy. These grapes are found in various varieties and regions in Italy such as Piedmont at the north to Basilicata at the south. Lambrusco wine is obtained from a combination of various varieties of Lambrusco grapes which give it a unique taste profile.There are four high quality varieties of Lambrusco which are; Lambrusco Salamino, Lambrusco di Sorbara, Lambrusco Grasparossa, and Lambrusco Maestri. Foods that perfectly match Lambrusco wine include Roasted turkey with cranberry sauce, Prosciutto di Parma (cured ham), and Cherry pie.

Fiano di Avellino

Produced at Avellino province in Italy, this is a must-try wine with the finest expression of white wine. It is made from Fiano grapes, and its production takes approximately 26 days. Fiano di Avellino wine is usually best drunk when it’s between four and five years old. Nonetheless, some can last for up to 10 years thanks to their ability to age well unlike other white wines. Fiano di Avellino is fleshy, sumptuous, balsamic, and resinous, characterized by a warm fruit taste. This wine is subtle but not explosive. It is versatile for numerous food pairings but mostly paired with delicate dishes, like fish.

Franciacorta

This is a sparkling wine from Italy and made in Franciacorta which is an area found south of Lake Iseo in the Lombardi. Franciacorta is made from the same grapes used in champagne production, (Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Pinot Blanc) hence the name Italian champagne. It’s labeled as Denominazione di Origine Controllata e Garantita and its production and storage are similar to that of Barolo wine.

