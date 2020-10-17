Football Streams Reddit UTSA vs Army Live Stream College Football Week 7 Game TV Coverage

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Army vs. UTSA FREE LIVE STREAM (10/17/20) | Watch FBS, college football online | Time, TV, channel. Army takes on UT-San Antonio in a college football game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, October 17, 2020 (10/17/20).

Here’s what you need to know:

What: FBS College Football

Who: Army vs. UTSA

When: Saturday, October 17, 2020

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Where: Alamodome

TV: CBS Sports Network

Sophomore Jemel Jones ran for a score and threw for another and Army defeated The Citadel 14-9 on Saturday for the Black Knights’ sixth straight home win.

Jones finished a 14-play, 62-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run near the end of the third quarter for a 14-3 lead. Just before halftime, he threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Reikan Donaldson for a 7-3 Black Knights (4-1) advantage with 2:57 before halftime.

On the Bulldogs’ (0-4) following drive, Brandon Rainey completed a 50-yard pass to Raleigh Webb to put the ball at Army’s 29-yard line. On the following play, however, Cedrick Cunningham Jr. intercepted Rainey at the 3-yard line to end the threat.

The Bulldogs tried to make a game of it when Jay Smith picked off Jones and returned the ball 18 yards to Army’s 2-yard line. Darique Hampton ran it in for the score, the 2-point conversion failed, and the The Citadel reduced the deficit to 14-9 with 3:21 left.

Maurice Bellan, on in relief of Jones who suffered an injury in an attempt to tackle Smith on his interception, helped Army run out the clock, converting a fourth-down on the game’s final play.

Jaylan Adams had 14 carries for 55 yards in relief of Rainey.

Who’s Playing

Army West Point @ UTSA

Current Records: Army West Point 4-1; UTSA 3-2

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Army West Point Black Knights will be on the road. They will take on the UTSA Roadrunners at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Alamodome. Army won’t have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy an 8-point advantage in the spread.

The Black Knights didn’t have too much breathing room in their contest with the Citadel Bulldogs last week, but they still walked away with a 14-9 victory. No one had a standout game offensively for Army, but QB Jemel Jones led the way with two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, UTSA came up short against the BYU Cougars last week, falling 27-20. The losing side was boosted by QB Lowell Narcisse, who passed for two TDs and 229 yards on 20 attempts. Narcisse ended the game strong with a streak of 13 complete passes.

Army is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Army is now 4-1 while the Roadrunners sit at 3-2. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Black Knights come into the matchup boasting the most rushing touchdowns in the nation at 16. UTSA is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the game with nine rushing touchdowns, good for seventh best in the nation.

Odds

The Black Knights are a big 8-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Knights as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Army West Point won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

Sep 14, 2019 – Army West Point 31 vs. UTSA 13

