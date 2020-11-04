Free@!! Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig Live Stream Reddit UCL Game today

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















RB Leipzig vs. Paris Saint Germain: Live stream, start time, TV channel, how to watch Champions League; where’s Kylian Mbappe, Neymar?. Both RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain have the same number of points and have won and lost similar number of matches. The two teams have won and lost one match each in the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 so far. RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain have three points each of two matches.

While their scores must be identical this year, the two teams had opposing results in their last match. Paris Saint-Germain defeated Istanbul Basaksehir by 2-0 to win the match while RB Leipzig lost the fixture to Manchester United by 0-5.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain is scheduled for Thursday November 5. The match will commence from 1:30 AM IST at the Red Bull Arena, Leipzig.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain: Team News, Injury Update

RB Leipzig will be without Marcel Halstenberg, Fabrice Hartmann, Lucas Klostermann and Konrad Laimer, as all of them are currently injured. Paris Saint-Germain will also be without several players. Alexandre Letellier will be out as he has recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Mauro Icardi has a knee injury while Julian Draxler, and Neymar are out because of their hamstring injuries. Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti and Juan Bernat too will be out because of injuries.

RB Leipzig possible starting line-up: Gulasci; Henrichs, Orban, Upamecano, Angelino; Kampl, Sabitzer; Nkunku, Forsberg, Olmo; Poulsen

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting line-up: Navas; Florenzi, Diallo, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Herrera, Marquinhos, Gueye; Sarabia, Kean, Mbappe

At what time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain match?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday, November 5 at the Red Bull Arena, Leipzig.

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain match?

It’s time for a rematch between RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain in 2020 Champions League play. Wednesday’s matchup will pit PSG and Leipzig against each other for the first time since the French champions won 1-0 in the 2019-20 Champions League semifinals earlier this year. However, the reigning Ligue 1 champs and Champions League finalists will not be at full strength as both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar will be held out of the match due to injury. Mbappe suffered a thigh injury in the club’s recent victory of Nantes. On the other side, Leipzig, which currently sits third in the German Bungesliga, is coming of a brutal 5-0 loss to Manchester United in Champions League play as well as a 1-0 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach in the German League. However, if the German squad bounces back over PSG, they can bounce back to a commanding position in group play. Angeliño, Emil Forsberg and Yussuf Poulsen have led the scoring so far this season for RB Leipzig in Bundesliga play.

Wednesday’s Champions League match is available to watch on TV via TUDNxtra1, a Spanish-speaking network. The English-language broadcast is not available on TV in the United States. Instead, you’ll have to go to a live stream option in CBS All-Access to catch Champions League matches this year. CBS has exclusive rights to Champions League matches this year and is putting all matches exclusively on its paid streaming service, which does offer a seven-day trial. Meanwhile, the TUDN broadcast is also available to stream via fuboTV, which also has a free seven-day trial.

RB Leipzig vs. Paris Saint-Germain (UEFA Champions League 2020-21)

Start time: 3 p.m. EST

A look at what’s happening around the Champions League on Wednesday:

GROUP E

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy faces a quick reunion with former team Rennes, having made a huge impression since switching clubs in September. Since leaving Rennes in a deal worth $28 million, the Senegal international has played five games for Chelsea in all competitions and has yet to concede a goal. While his shot-stopping has been imperious, the calmness Mendy has brought to Chelsea’s previously shaky defense has been telling and he is proving a huge upgrade on the error-prone goalkeeper he has replaced, Kepa Arrizabalaga. Chelsea has opened group play with a 0-0 draw against Sevilla and a 4-0 win at Krasnodar. As expected, Chelsea and Sevilla are leading the way, with both teams on four points, and already Rennes and Krasnodar — two group-stage debutants on one point apiece — appear to be battling for a third-place finish to drop into the Europa League. Sevilla is at home for the first match of its double-header against Krasnodar.

GROUP F

An underperforming favorite tackles an in-form underdog as Borussia Dortmund heads to Club Brugge. Dortmund started its Champions League campaign with a 3-1 loss to Lazio but has since won three games in all competitions without conceding a goal — important for a team which has struggled to string together reliable performances in defense. Brugge is riding high after a win over Zenit St. Petersburg and a draw with Lazio. Another good showing against Dortmund could allow the Belgian club to dream of getting out of a Champions League group for the first time. Zenit is looking for its first point in group play in a home match with Lazio, which is without European Golden Shoe winner Ciro Immobile, starting goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha and midfielder Lucas Leiva who did not pass UEFA’s coronavirus screening despite protests from the Roman club.

GROUP G

Group leader Barcelona hosts a Dynamo Kyiv squad depleted by COVID-19 cases. The Ukrainian club said nine players tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the team’s trip to Spain. It also won’t count on captain Serhiy Sydorchuk because of a suspension. Lionel Messi’s squad won its first two Champions League games but remains under pressure after a poor campaign in the Spanish league. The draw at Alavés on Saturday was the Catalan club’s fourth setback in six league matches. It won only twice, with two draws and two losses, including to Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo returns for a visit to Ferencvaros after missing Juventus’ opening two games with the coronavirus.

GROUP H

Paris Saint-Germain and Leipzig meet again, a little over two months after PSG won their 2019-20 Champions League semifinal match in Lisbon. This time they’re competing for a spot in the knockout stage and both have lost to Manchester United while also picking up wins over Istanbul Basaksehir. PSG is without its two star forwards, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, as well as striker Mauro Icardi and midfielders Marco Verratti and Julian Draxler. Reeling from a 5-0 defeat at United last week, Leipzig then lost 1-0 at Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The Champions League is proving a welcome distraction for United, which has earned just seven points from its first six games in the Premier League but is flying in Europe and could yet qualify with two group games to spare with back-to-back wins over Basaksehir. The first match of the double-header is in Turkey.

