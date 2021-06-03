Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Injuries caused by wearing inappropriate footwear during exercise are a dime a dozen. Not only this, poorly-matched sports shoes can impede your performance on the field or the jogging track.

The marketing expert from HDRebelution.com, says that many people still wear incorrect shoes for their chosen physical activity. “Sneakers used to be marketed as performance footwear. Today, they are often marketed for everyday wear and generally valued more for their aesthetics than function. This can be problematic as newbies to sports can easily forget that their sneakers are not necessarily supportive or designed for the specific physical activity they are engaged in.”

If you are in the market for athletic shoes, here is a rundown of what to consider when purchasing your next pair of footwear.

Tips

According to the platform sundt.es incorrect sports shoes can leave you feeling not only sore but also exhausted after a workout. “Quality sports shoes, on the other hand, stabilize the feet, a job that without support would be done by muscles, leaving them sore the next day. In Spain, for example, almost 50 percent of injuries experienced by runners are due to muscle overload.”

Here are a few tips to help you make the correct purchase.

To get the best possible advice, try to buy your sports shoes at a specialty store to ensure that the staff is able to help you with a proper fitting. After all, there is nothing worse than shoes that are either too small or too large.

It is best to buy shoes at the end of the day or straight after a workout, since your feet can expand by up to half a size with physical activity. In addition, try the shoes on while wearing the type of socks you usually wear when working out.

When trying on the shoes, you should be able to wiggle your toes. Also, the shoes should keep your heels firmly in place, so that they do not slip as you walk. In addition, your new sports shoes should feel comfortable immediately. In other words, don’t bank on being able to break them in over time.

Just like other clothing, sports shoes wear out after a certain period of time. To get the most out of your footwear, replace it after around 300 hours of exercise or 500 to 800 kilometers of walking or running.

Different Sports Shoe Types

Not all sports shoes are created equal—they come in different materials, designs and weights depending on what areas of the feet they need to protect. Here is a brief breakdown of the different types of athletic shoes.

Shoes for running and walking.

Shoes for court games such as basketball, tennis and volleyball.

Shoes for field games such as football, soccer and baseball.

Shoes for specialty sports such as golf and aerobic dancing.

Shoes for outdoor activities such as weight-lifting, fishing, hunting and boating.

