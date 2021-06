In the debut episode of Mostly Sports with Craig Brallier, 5-time national champion boxer Cam F Awesome comes on to discuss boxing, living in a van, and the his opinion on the Paul brothers invading the boxing world.

https://anchor.fm/mostlysports/episodes/Fighting-Influencers-With-Cam-F-Awesome-e11tnhn

