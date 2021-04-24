A 25-year old Gaël Zaks, A French-American actor and director is known for The Transporter Refueled (2015), Sous le soleil (1996) and Une douce jeunesse (2005). He studies at the prestigious “Lee Strasberg Theater Institute” in New York.

Gaël Zaks started his movie career in “Celebrity” by Woody Allen, “Sins of Fate” by Sal Anthony then “Stepmom” by Chris Colombus, etc. He also shoots for television and plays at the theater. Gaël Zaks moves to France and shoots television series such as “Largo Winch”, “Profiling Paris”, “Playground” etc. He has been playing the character of “Ben” in the French hit comedy series “Scènes de ménages” since 2016.

In film making, he shoots “Paris la Métisse” by Karim Bensalah, “Journal IV” by Matthieu Gérauld etc. In 2018, Gaël Zaks is the character of “Stephen Boyd” in “Mrs. Mills” by and with Sophie Marceau. As an actor director, his first film “Une douce jeunesse” (Sweet one youth) was awarded abroad and chosen as one the French film of the year.

Gaël Zaks’s second film, shot in English and produced in the UK “In the Daze of things” has many times been awarded in numerous festivals around the globe.

In 2021, Gaël Zaks will be shooting the lead role of “Elon” in the feature film “Roads of fear” directed by Emmanuel Saez. He also will be acting and directing in the film he wrote “YOU & HIM”.

