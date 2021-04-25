The news leaves a great impact on our minds, especially the sensitive news like Man caught eating his own grandmother. Every person is sensitive to a certain topic, and whenever the news comes about that topic, it has an impact on our minds. Just like this, the online news has also influenced the mentality of the people, and how it did, we will find out.

The existence of multiple viewpoints

If we talk about the old times, we used to get the viewpoints of the limited people. You can say we did not know about the viewpoints of the whole country. Because of the availability of the internet, we get the viewpoints not only from our country but from the whole world. About a specific topic, you will get to know what others think and what they have in their minds about that topic. Maybe they have a better opinion then you, and maybe they have something very strong to say that can change how you perceive the information. The internet is full of news and multiple viewpoints that can greatly influence our minds. This means that our point can also have a great or positive impact on the internet or sites.

The chance to give back to media

Now, if we have something to say about a topic, we can simply post it on the internet. As a citizen or a user of the internet, we have the ability to talk back at media if they are going wrong or give false information. The voice of the internet is stronger now because as you post a viewpoint, everyone support you, and the majority gets with you. This strong voice can easily overtake the media, and you can easily bring up the issue or make the media remove something that is not true.

No one is weak

By the rise of the internet media, no one considers himself weak because you can get multiple platforms to raise your voice. People used to get depression when they could not make it to the news channel to raise awareness about a certain topic. The online news has made things simpler and easily accessible for everyone. If you have something to uncover or a story that can make a great difference, you just have to come up with the platform that supports you. Once the news is out, there will be a community that will stand by you in no time. This is how you will know that you are not weak.

People have become broad minded

As there is news about all the topics and people now raise awareness about the sensitive topics too, people have become broadminded. Now people know how to take an information in the positive way. The Internet has taught us how to behave regarding an issue. The campaigns have done an amazing job by bringing up the right topic in the right manner. We cannot say that 100% of the community has changed their way of thinking, but there improvement. If we compare from the past, people now take information in a positive way on the internet.

