Galaxy Watch Active Black Friday Deals 2020: Top Early 40 & 44mm Galaxy Watch Active & Watch Active2 Deals Listed by Saver Trends

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday experts are sharing all the best early Galaxy Watch Active deals for Black Friday, including discounts on 40mm and 44mm Galaxy Watch Active2. Find the latest deals using the links below.
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Deals:
- Save up to $100 on Samsung Galaxy Watch Active smartwatches at Walmart – check out the latest deals on Galaxy Active & Active 2 smartwatches in a variety of sizes (40mm, 42mm & more)
- Save up to $150 on the Galaxy Watch Active2 at Verizon.com – get discounts with eligible phone and Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatch bundles, trade-ins, and more
- Save up to $62 on Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Watch Active & more at Dell.com – get the hottest deals on Samsung smartwatches
- Up to $200 off Samsung Galaxy Active2 smartwatches at AT&T.com – Get $200 off your purchase of Galaxy Watch3 & Active2 models
- Save up to 35% on Samsung Galaxy Watch Active smartwatches at Amazon
- Save up to 40% on Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 at Walmart – check the latest deals on 40mm and 44mm Galaxy Watch Active 2
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Deals:
- Save up to 36% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches & fitness trackers at Walmart – check for live prices on top-rated Samsung watches with GPS and Bluetooth like the Samsung Galaxy smartwatch and Gear S3 Frontier
- Save up to 68% on Samsung Galaxy Watches at Dell.com – check the link for the latest deals on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Watch Active & more
- Save with multiple offers on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Verizon.com – check out the latest savings on Galaxy Watch3 & Active2
- Save up to $200 off Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at AT&T.com – Get $200 off your purchase of Galaxy Watch3 & Active2 models
- Save up to 35% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Amazon – check for prices on popular 40mm, 42mm, 46mm models with GPS and Bluetooth at Amazon
