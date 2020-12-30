INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Did you ever think that playing bingo at specific times could either increase or decrease your winning chances? Well, there are times that actually affect the possibility of getting a win, but that doesn’t mean there are ways to tip the odds in your favor when you play bingo. To make winning a little easier for you, do well to understand bingo calls UK and play bingo at the right time. Here are some tips about timing and bingo:

Recognize peak hours

The first step you must take towards winning is to recognize the peak hours of the bingo site you have decided to play with. But then, it may be difficult to find the peak hours if you do not visit all the bingo sites you know and then observe when people play the most. But then, you can compare the busy hours of bingo to the busy hours of public transport, which is usually between 8 am, and 9 am and also between again 5 pm and 11 pm.

There are eight hours during the day when bingo rooms are much silent than usual, but still have enough players to significantly reduce your winning chances, so based on this fact, the best time to play online bingo is from 11 pm into the early morning. The less the number of players, the higher your winning chances.

More Chance to Win Less Cash

Playing bingo during busier periods will only mean higher chances of winning small amounts of cash, but then you already know your winning chances are lowers. If you feel like you can gather up several small wins and walk away with something significant, then this is a strategy that you can adopt. Wait for the rush hours and keep for fingers crossed for the many small benefits that may change your life when piled up.

Stretch Your Cash and Your winning Chances

You can’t think of winning unless you’re financially ready for the game, so it is a necessity to have cash in your bankroll. For times when you feel like your bankroll is looking somewhat thin, there are several bingo games that you can try and get decent prizes for little stakes, and one of the most famous kind is the free bingo games. However, the players in the room can get as many as a hundred or more just for a couple of quid.

Take advantage of Mystery jackpot

If you have decided whether you prefer peak hours, or the less busy hours, you can take advantage of mystery jackpot games as they are yet another favorite kind of bingo amongst bingo players. The tickets for this kind of bingo only cost 10p each, but the amount of money that you can win begins at £10 and can go as high as £500.

However, you must be wondering why it is known as mystery jackpots. Well, that is simply because players will not be told what they can win until the close of ticket sales. Opting for a game such as this at the right time may be perfect for you.

