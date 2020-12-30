INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















GIO, a twenty-year-old artist/producer is the new Post Malone, with his style tunes and Bieber’s poppy infusion. After dropping out of Auburn University to pursue his music career, he began to create and engineer his own sounds that appeal to rap fans, the pop fans, ten year old kids, and hits multiple genres. Being raised from a low income household did not stop GIO from pursuing his dreams and he says, “I went to a college prep high school, where the mindset was, ‘If you don’t go to college, you can’t be successful in life’. I want to become successful and prove to young kids that it’s possible to follow your dreams. Don’t just follow the pack, or let anyone else tell you how to live your life. Anything is possible with hard work.”

Launching in August 2020, he has been putting music out, creating music videos, and social media content, releasing two songs a month and multiple videos for the last few months.

GIO’s genre bending style ability to make beats, and handle all production of his music with real songwriting make him a rising star in the industry, and if you listen to him while closing your eyes, it’s hard to know whether the color of his skin is black or white, as he is able to create a sound that is unparalleled and his tunes will remain etched in your mind for years to come.

Visit https://linktr.ee/gio_music to listen to the music and learn more about GIO.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

