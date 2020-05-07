Gambling: Even Celebrities Prefer Paypal Casinos

Using online casinos continues to become more popular – with celebrities getting in on the act.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon recently held a popular online poker tournament to raise money for charity, with the pair of actors and their pals raising a total of around $1.75 million.

Online casinos that accept Paypal are likely to continue to get more popular due to how easy they are to use. And even celebrities are also turning to them at this time.

Damon and Affleck do their bit

Actor friends Damon and Affleck are known to be big poker fans, so it was no surprise the card game was their first thought when they were trying to decide how to raise money.

They roped in support from a series of famous friends in order to raise cash for Feeding America, which operates a series of food banks across the United States.

NFL star Tom Brady – who has joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2020 season – was among the poker players to take part in the All in For America’s charity fundraiser. The poker tournament was hosted on offshore site America’s Cardroom with dozens joining the action.

Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston also entered the charity poker tournament, along with Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine. Cranston finished in fifth place with his fellow screen star Tobey Maguire also giving a strong showing at the online table.

But the person to come out on top was Ebony Kenney, a professional poker player, who beat actor Kevin Pollak at the end of the tournament. Justin Kelly and Michael Loncar commentated on the action, which was streamed for the general public to watch on the Twitch website.

Adam Sandler, Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm, Sarah Silverman and Cheryl Hines were also among those to take part in the All in For America’s charity poker tournament by paying a $10,000 buy-in, along with Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith.

Revealing the news about the event on Instagram, Affleck had said: “Excited to announce that I have joined forces with @FeedingAmerica, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, to raise money for folks who need it most… Right now, their work is more critical than ever before.”

Benefits of Paypal casinos

Although the site Affleck and his celebrity friends used – America’s Cardroom – does not currently take Paypal, the ewallet is becoming increasingly popular to use at online casinos.

This is because transactions made using this payment option are completed a lot faster than some of the other alternatives, such as using either a debit or a credit card. Withdrawals from an online gambling site such as a poker site using these cards can take around a week to process. However, those who select Paypal as the method to withdraw funds should get their money back into their ewallet in a matter of hours, which is very appealing to a lot of people.

Using Paypal as an online payments method at casino sites is also deemed to be more safe and secure. This is because players do not have to share any of their personal financial information directly with the online casino site, which might be targeted by hackers at some point. These sites are a popular target for hackers due to the amount of data they have. Financial data is protected by Paypal, though, which is partly why so many people use it.

Paypal is also quick and easy to use, so transactions should not take a lot of time to be processed at all. It is simple to sign up for a Paypal account and only takes a matter of moments to link a bank account. This is arguably the quickest way to move money online.

But perhaps the best reason to use Paypal at online casinos – and which might attract celebrities – is that there are often extra promotions and perks on offer for doing so. Paypal casinos use these advantages as a way to reward their customers, so using an alternative payment method to make deposits and withdrawals could result in missing out on these valuable promotions.

Even as newer payment methods start to be adopted by online casinos and their customers, it is clear that Paypal is not going to be going anywhere. The ewallet is certainly here to stay

