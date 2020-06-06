Gambling: Online Slot Gaming Mechanics

As the digital age continues to grow, so the does the level of technology that we are now seeing when it comes to playing slots online. Historically if you chose to spin the reels at an online casino then you would likely be playing on a slot that had a set amount of paylines, which would typically be 243, or 4096.

All of this changed in 2016 when little known Australian slot developer Big Time Gaming developed and brought to market a slot named Dragon Born. So what exactly was it that was so unique and game changing about this new online slot.

Well, the answer is that it was the first slot to feature the reel modifying gaming mechanic Megaways™. This new and and exciting pay mechanic struck a nerve with players around Europe, and no longer would you have to play a slot that had the same set amount of paylines on every spin.

Indeed Megaways™ was so unique that a different amount of paylines would be generated with each spin that a player took. To make matters even more exciting this number could reach into the hundreds of thousands. As Big Time Gaming released a flurry of slots that featured Megaways™, rival slot providers were forced into action and needed to seriously adjust their approach to the market and come up with some new innovative ideas.

Since that fateful day of Dragon Born being released, online slot players are now basking in a wealth of new and exhilarating games that feature modifiers and bonuses that bring high entertainment with them. Players from around the world can now experience gaming engines such as Infinireels, xNudge, Payways, Dynamic Ways, Infinity Reels, and many more. This is really in essence all down to the innovation of Big Time Gaming, and the way that they raised the bar so dramatically back in 2016. So what’s next for the world of iGaming?

Well as it would happen the lads from down under have something new up their up sleeve that is once again set to turn the industry on its head. Megaclusters™ is the latest idea from BTG, and the debut slot to feature this new mechanic is named Starclusters. This gaming engine has been designed to take the existing mechanic cluster pays to the next level, and BTG have excelled themselves with this latest piece of iGaming technology.

More information including highly detailed slot reviews can be found at the fan site bigtimegamingfreeplay.com. You can also try free play slots there that include Megaways™ Slots, and Megaclusters™ Slots. What does the future hold then for online slots?

Bigger and better innovative ideas can be the only answer. The level of competition to attract players to particular products is only going to increase, and with industry leaders like Big Time Gaming at the helm, this can only be a positive for those who enjoy some spinning time on the slots.

