If you have Crohn’s Disease or Ulcerative Colitis (the two main types of Inflammatory Bowel Disease – IBD), you may have difficulties getting insurance cover. In addition, having a chronic (ongoing) disease such as Crohn’s or Colitis might mean that the insurance you are provided is more expensive.

This material looks at the many forms of insurance and how to go about choosing the best choice for you.





Why Is Insurance Crucial?

Why should you need to cancel your trip before leaving? Because of your Crohn’s, travel insurance can protect your unused expenditures connected to your travel and lodging. In addition, should you become sick during your trip due to your Crohn’s and you require emergency medical help, Travel insurance Crohns can offer protection for your medical expenditures, including medical repatriation if necessary.

Traveling companions can also be covered, whether they have a pre-existing medical condition or not.

Why you should notify the insurance company about Your IBD?

When establishing your insurance, it is advisable to notify the insurer about your Crohn’s Disease or Ulcerative Colitis. If you don’t mention it, you could find that your insurance is invalid or have issues if you need to file a claim. Unfortunately, not all insurance companies are well-informed about Crohn’s or Colitis, so they may not inquire explicitly about your disease when you initially contact them.

Insurance cover and perks differ across insurance carriers. You should be conscious of this and always ‘read the tiny print’ to ensure the insurance covers your Crohn’s or Colitis and any other demands or requirements you have.

What Will The Insurance Company Ask You?

The majority of insurance providers will ask you a series of generic health-related questions. Next, they may ask you more specific questions about your Crohn’s or Colitis, such as having recently been hospitalized to a hospital, having surgery, and whether you are undergoing any medications to treat your condition further. This may be referred to as their “medical screening procedure.” In addition, some employers may need you to obtain a medical report or certificate from your primary care physician. Your doctor may, at one point or another, charge you for this service.

Suppose you have undergone surgery or been admitted to the hospital within the previous few years. In that case, it may be more difficult or expensive to obtain insurance coverage, depending on the type of coverage you want. Additionally, if you expect the outcomes of tests or investigations, this may also be the case. However, the insurance company may agree to cover you as long as there are no complications from your Crohn’s or Colitis. However, if your Crohn’s or Colitis is under control, especially if it has been for an extended period, you may find it very simple to obtain insurance coverage.

Take Away

Don’t forget that if you organize your insurance as soon as you book your vacation, you will be protected immediately if you cancel your trip.

