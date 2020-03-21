Glamour Girl! Barranquilla Bombshell! Q and A With Colombian Lingerie Model & Fitness Influencer, Grace Arzuza Mendoza!

One can watch some favorite shows on Netflix, re-runs of classic sporting events or scroll thru social media in order to keep themselves preoccupied. If you’re the type that love scouring Instagram for hot women and some fitness inspiration and motivation, perhaps Colombian lingerie model, businesswoman and fitness influencer, Grace Arzuza Mendoza can hold your attention.

Who Is She?

Name: Grace Arzuza Mendoza

Birthplace: Barranquilla, Colombia

Social Media Links: Facebook | Grace arzuza Mendoza and Fanpage de Facebook Grace arzuza Mendoza | Instagram: @gracearzuza (240k) and @gracearzuza_bodyshape (28.7k)

Born in Barranquilla, the stunningly-sexy and very well-toned Mendoza a famous lingerie model, cosmetologist, businesswoman and fitness influencer recognized for being the first Colombian athlete to belong to the Cuaima Teams, one of the groups of athletes that has a great presence in the media.

This dark-haired Colombian smoke show has been the cover of several magazines and has participated in different beauty contests.

As a teenager, she participated in different beauty contests, such as Chica Med, School Models, Miss Youth Beauty, Miss World Córdoba, Top Models, among others. At just 16 years old, Mendoza moved to Bogotá to participate in one of the most important beauty pageants, Miss World Colombia.

Clearly, it paid off as she is widely regarded as one of the top fitness models and influencers thanks to her combined following of 268.7 followers on Instagram.

In 2004, one of the most important stages of any woman began, being the mother of her first son Juan David. During this time of being a mother she retired from the world of modeling, but she took the opportunity to study cosmetology and aesthetics, a goal that she successfully completed.

Then, she decided to return to the modeling world starting from scratch, but much more confidence and maturity. Grace Arzuza Mendoza is married to publicist, Juan Eduardo Paitilla.

In 2008, she moved to the city of Cali, where she had another great success in her personal life, since she was the second time mother of a girl, whom she named after her. Valery.

This new personal achievement once again set her apart from her modeling career, which implied a new beginning that allowed her to advance in achieving goals as a model and also as a presenter of programs on national television.

In 2015, Mendoza participated in the Bailala Bailada held in the city of Barranquilla, wearing fancy costumes and being part of the float of the Diario El Heraldo, which caused the admiration of all the curious people who were in the place.

A mother, model, businesswoman and fitness influencer, Mendoza has done it all and judging from the looks of things, is going to become a name and face that we will all be hearing more about very soon.