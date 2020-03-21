Making noises during sex is a normal thing. Although many people associate screams or moans with pain. So, shouldn’t people be embarrassed about making noises when they are in the height of pleasure? Or are they saying they aren’t feeling good? I’m going to make you relieved if you still feel why a Woman Should Moan Louder During Sex and you are one among them. In fact, you might find this great that you moan after reading it.

Women moan during sex either when they are giving or receiving pleasure or both. The “aahh”, “ooo” and “yes baby” is a good sign that the woman having sex with you is enjoying every bit of it. She likes it when you go down on her and lick her sensitive parts or when you finger her while suckling on her nipples. The verbal cues that she loves it, is when she moans.

Moaning and screaming during sex has scientific reasons. The moaning sound is known as “copulatory vocalization.” Certain species use moaning and screaming sounds to find mates and as a matter of survival. Vocalization helps animals find better mates for the continuation of their species. Copulatory vocalizations in women are related to arousal. This means that this helps in intercourse and then by natural extension – reproduction. Another fact to be added here, as we all know Amsterdam is liberal about sex and prostitution, it has been found that Amsterdam Escorts moan louder to satisfy their clients with pleasure.

Moaning is good for the sexual act. Here are the reasons why a Woman Should Moan Louder During Sex.

Women can moan when they are about to orgasm or when their partners are experiencing an orgasm. These sounds act as a stimulant to boost the man’s self-esteem or in facilitating ejaculation.

Couples or even men feel more sexually satisfied if the has been moaning during the act compared to those who make no sound at all. Moaning is like a positive reinforcement that creates stronger bonds.

Moaning can be really hot and is a response to exertion. Exertion means that the couple has been having hot sex for a while and enjoying every bit of it. The lungs respond to arousal as the muscles in the voice box contract.

Moaning also indicates to a partner that the woman is enjoying what she is experiencing. It tells the man that his touch on the clitoris or the pinching of nipples is the right thing and the woman wants this. A simple sound of “mmm” can tell the man that what he is doing is good.

So why should women moan louder during sex? Here are the reasons:

Elevating pleasure

Once a woman has reached that point of pleasure she must moan as loudly as she can. This helps in arousal, making the orgasm longer and more explosive. But its totally worth it. So next time you and your partner are going at it, moan freely to arouse him and feel more pleasure yourself.

Orgasm guide

Orgasms can be every dear to certain women, as not all experience it during sex. However, if your man is willing patient enough to please you, so you reach; guide him well through your moans. If he is hitting a very sensitive and pleasurable spot, then moan louder. This will tell him he is doing the right thing. Be a sex map and moan to indicate what he is doing right instead of just lying there quietly.

Boost esteem

Appreciation is liked by everyone. And even during sex the man would love it if you tell him, he is doing well. How do you do that? You can’t really wax eloquent lines while sex. But what you can do is moan loudly. “Right there!”, “Yes! Do that,” are a few lines you can use with your moans to convey your satisfaction. Also, when you are being fucked, the louder you scream, the better the man feels. For him, it is a matter of pride that he could make you feel good.

Speed up climax

Men love women making noises while having sex. It makes them believe that what they do is working. As he hears you moan, his arousal rackets up and it can trigger an orgasm for both of you.

Understanding bodies

Moans help a man in understanding a woman’s body. For example, if he touches you on the clit or inserts his fingers in your pussy, you are more likely to moan. Thus, through this, he will know the woman’s erogenous zones and work accordingly to help you both reach orgasm.

Good sex is something that most of us crave and moaning along with it increases sexual satisfaction. So remember ladies, the next time you are going horizontal and love every second of it, feel free to be vocal!

