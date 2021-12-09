The world we live in today is beautiful. It is said that these are the most peaceful times in the history of human evolution and we are inclined to give the credit to our ability to develop technology that has made it easier for people to live their lives easily. The Gojek clone app is the perfect example of the same.

While this app has garnered a lot of popularity around the world owing to its features and usability, there is still some doubt about the total potential of the app and its nature and scope. This is perhaps because there are so many different Gojek clone apps in the market, each with unique features and capabilities that entrepreneurs are left confused so as to what this app can do and why is it regarded as one of the most profitable business ventures in the modern world.





So, basically, the Gojek clone app is a multi service app that allows users to hire service providers on demand. On demand refers to the phenomenon where users aren’t forced to keep service providers on retainers and can simply hire someone with a bunch of expertise only specific to the task at hand when the need arises.

Now, in saying this, it has not only made the lives easier for the users to find service providers, it has also made it extremely easier for service providers to offer services at a price point that they are most comfortable in based on the current market rates and even find more jobs using the digital platform and the various algorithms that the app uses.

The difference between various Gojek clone apps built by different developers primarily lies in the service catalogue. Basically, some developers build a Gojek clone app that has 10 services, others can make it more holistic by including over 70 different services. Some of these apps might have high end features such as in app chats and automatic online payments and cashless transactions with in app wallets and other might not have anything at all.

As an entrepreneur, it is your responsibility to study the various features that the app provides and make a selection based on what will work best in the region where you plan to launch the app in. Understanding the undercurrents of the market, the consumer behaviours and the trends of the economy is critical while choosing your own Gojek clone app.

WHY IS THE GOJEK CLONE SUCH A PROFITABLE APP?

In simple words, this app opens more doors in a financial scope than any other. This means that while typically, people can earn from one source, the Gojek clone app allows the app owner to make a one time investment in a practical digital solution that can allow them to make an earning from over 70 different sources.

The works on the commission model. This means that once the app owner launches an app, every time anyone uses the app for any purpose (whether it is to book a cab, to order food, to buy medicines, to send a parcel, or even to hire a beautician) the app owner will earn a commission from the fee charged by the service provider.

The app owner can set a percentage of commission through the admin panel and once the payment of the services goes through after delivery of services, the Gojek clone app will automatically deduct said percentage of commission and add it to the account of the app owner, while transferring the balance to the service provider.

GET YOUR OWN GOJEK CLONE APP

The popularity of this app has shot through the roof. With more and more entrepreneurs understanding the profitability of this solution, it has become clear that the days to come are going to see a major shift in user patterns.

Investing in the right Gojek clone app right now will allow you to create a loyal customer base before other competitors get into the field. As mentioned before, it is very important that you understand the features that you must look for in the Gojek clone app so that you hit the market with nothing but perfection.

LAUNCHING THE GOJEK CLONE APP

Purchasing the app is just the first step. It is important that your app does not get rejected from the Google Play store and the iOS app store owing to any reason. This is why; make sure that you only go for a Gojek clone app built by a reputed on demand mobile app Development Company that white labels the app for you and then takes complete responsibility of launching it for you in the market.

Speak to your app development team before hand so that once you buy the Gojek clone app you don’t have to worry about app approval or getting rejected owing to any technical reason. This is the time for you to grow your business with this app so go ahead and find success in this industry today!

