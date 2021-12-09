If one of your dreams or goals in life is to buy a house, why not do it in a different place? Normally people want to buy a house in their country, close to their family, where they work or where they feel more secure, but it is also true that there is a large part of the population that likes to take risks, is attracted by adventure and something different.

If this is your case, Spain is one of the favourite destinations to do so. It is one of the countries in the European Union and also outside of it with more tourism and success among its visitors. The Mediterranean climate, as well as the culture, lifestyle, gastronomy, culture and art of the country make Spain a unique country not only to spend a nice holiday, but also to live in.





Therefore, how to buy a house in Spain from UK? As already mentioned, more and more people from outside the European Union are deciding to move to Spain, and a popular case is the British population, as since Brexit the economy has been affected as well as many other aspects of British society.

One of the first steps to take is to find out about the bureaucratic process involved in buying a house in a foreign country. Spain has its own laws, so you need to be very well informed about these, as well as the taxes, fees and capital available. The most important thing to start with is to have a NIE, a special personal identification number for foreigners. It is essential to obtain it in order to continue with the process, as well as to have a bank account in the country of destination, i.e., in Spain.

On the other hand, it is important to note that a residence visa is also necessary to live in Spain, and there is even the possibility of not working in the country but obtaining a special visa for this situation. This is the case of the non-visa lucrative visa Spain, which lasts for one year and allows you to obtain it if you are not working or investing in Spain, you only have to prove that you have the minimum economic capital to survive in the country.

Other requirements to be fulfilled in order to obtain the non-lucrative residence permit are, for example, having a clean criminal record as well as having all documents proving a legal position, not having restricted entry into the Schengen territory, and finally having a private medical insurance.

My Spanish Residency will help you in the whole process, as well as in others related to immigration to this wonderful country. With more than 10 years of experience in this type of process, My Spanish Residency offers the necessary support and guidance for all those who, like many others before them, have seen in Spain something special and want to take an important step in their lives.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

