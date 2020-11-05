Golf Streams Reddit – Vivint Houston Open 2020 PGA Tour Live Streaming Reddit

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Golf Streaming Live!! 2020 Vivint Houston Open tee times, TV coverage, viewer’s guide. The final PGA Tour event before the Masters, the Vivint Houston Open, will feature a strong field gearing up for the November major at Augusta National. Among the headliners competing are World No. 1 and reigning FedEx Cup champion Dustin Johnson. This will be DJ’s first start since his positive COVID test before the CJ Cup. Joining him are other past Houston winners Henrik Stenson, Jordan Spieth and Brandt Snedeker.

Beyond the field prepping for the year’s final major, the another wrinkle this week is that officials are letting 2,000 fans a day on the property, the first time since the PGA Tour’s return to gofl in the summer that spectators will be allowed at a U.S.-based tournament. Everyone on-site is required to wear a mask at all times.

Additionally, the tournament is being held for the first time since 1963 at Memorial Park, a municipal course that was totally redesigned by architect Tom Doak—with some input from Brooks Koepka. The four-time major winner will be playing this week as well and we’ll see if his advice on the overhaul gives him an advantage.

Defending champ Lanto Griffin will look to defend his title at this public course. Griffin narrowly bested Scott Harrington and Mark Hubbard in 2019 to win his first PGA Tour victory. It was a six-foot par on the 72nd hole that clinched it for him.

As preparation for Augusta, Phil Mickelson will also be playing in Houston. He chose this event over the senior tour’s Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Lefty last won this event back in 2011.

The winner will receive 500 FedEx Cup points and a $1.26 million share of the $7 million purse.

TV/Streaming Schedule

Golf Channel will carry live coverage from Thursday through Sunday from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. EST.

PGA Tour Live streaming coverage takes place from 7:50 a.m.-6 p.m. EST on Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Leader board

Find all live PGA Tour scoring data here.

Thursday Tee Times (all times EST, all rounds at Memorial Park)

Tee No. 1

7:45 a.m. — Matt Jones, Rory Sabbatini, Henrik Norlander

7:55 a.m. — Charley Hoffman, David Hearn, Beau Hossler

8:05 a.m. — Hunter Mahan, Denny McCarthy, Ollie Schniederjans

8:15 a.m. — Dylan Frittelli, Andrew Putnam, Michael Kim

8:25 a.m. — Lanto Griffin, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth

8:35 a.m. — Brian Gay, Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau

8:45 a.m. — Hudson Swafford, Nate Lashley, Austin Cook

8:55 a.m. — Stewart Cink, Patton Kizzire, Luke Donald

9:05 a.m. — Martin Laird, Keith Mitchell, Pat Perez

9:15 a.m. — Charl Schwartzel, Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler

9:25 a.m. — John Huh, Lee Westwood, Maverick McNealy

12:25 p.m. — Scott Stallings, Bronson Burgoon, Robby Shelton

12:35 p.m. — Jamie Lovemark, Talor Gooch, Wyndham Clark

12:45 p.m. — Brian Harman, Brian Stuard, Erik van Rooyen

12:55 p.m. — Max Homa, Scott Piercy, Zach Johnson

1:05 p.m. — Sungjae Im, Keegan Bradley, Brice Garnett

1:15 p.m. — Brandt Snedeker, Jimmy Walker, Greg Chalmers

1:25 p.m. — Graeme McDowell, Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Stadler

1:35 p.m. — Troy Merritt, Ryan Armour, Kevin Chappell

1:45 p.m. — Cameron Tringale, Adam Schenk, Matthew NeSmith

1:55 p.m. — Patrick Rodgers, Will Gordon, Kristoffer Ventura

2:05 p.m. — Ben Willman, Justin Harding, Sam Fidone

Tee No. 10

7:45 a.m. — Russell Henley, Danny Lee, Cameron Davis

7:55 a.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Sam Ryder, Harry Higgs

8:05 a.m. — Lucas Glover, Xinjun Zhang, Bo Hoag

8:15 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Ted Potter, Jr., Henrik Stenson

8:25 a.m. — Michael Thompson, Hideki Matsuyama, Grayson Murray

8:35 a.m. — J.T. Poston, Corey Conners, Si Woo Kim

8:45 a.m. — Martin Trainer, Adam Long, Satoshi Kodaira

8:55 a.m. — Aaron Wise, Jason Dufner, Kevin Streelman

9:05 a.m. — Padraig Harrington, Sean O’Hair, Alex Noren

9:15 a.m. — James Hahn, Vaughn Taylor, Mark Hubbard

9:25 a.m. — Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Erik Barnes

12:25 p.m. — Camilo Villegas, Doc Redman, Sam Burns

12:35 p.m. — Chris Kirk, Kelly Kraft, Sepp Straka

12:45 p.m. — Luke List, Tom Lewis, Scott Harrington

12:55 p.m. — Sung Kang, Kevin Tway, D.A. Points

1:05 p.m. — Dustin Johnson, Tyrrell Hatton, Adam Scott

1:15 p.m. — Viktor Hovland, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day

1:25 p.m. — C.T. Pan, Francesco Molinari, Danny Willett

1:35 p.m. — Andrew Landry, Tyler Duncan, Russell Knox

1:45 p.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Bo Van Pelt, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

1:55 p.m. — Branden Grace, Scott Brown, Graham DeLaet

2:05 p.m. — Dawie van der Walt, Isaiah Salinda, Kyle Hogan

Friday Tee Times (all times EST, all rounds at Memorial Park)

Tee No. 1

7:45 a.m. — Camilo Villegas, Doc Redman, Sam Burns

7:55 a.m. — Chris Kirk, Kelly Kraft, Sepp Straka

8:05 a.m. — Luke List, Tom Lewis, Scott Harrington

8:15 a.m. — Sung Kang, Kevin Tway, D.A. Points

8:25 a.m. — Dustin Johnson, Tyrrell Hatton, Adam Scott

8:35 a.m. — Viktor Hovland, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day

8:45 a.m. — C.T. Pan, Francesco Molinari, Danny Willett

8:55 a.m. — Andrew Landry, Tyler Duncan, Russell Knox

9:05 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Bo Van Pelt, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

9:15 a.m. — Branden Grace, Scott Brown, Graham DeLaet

9:25 a.m. — Dawie van der Walt, Isaiah Salinda, Kyle Hogan

12:25 p.m. — Russell Henley, Danny Lee, Cameron Davis

12:35 p.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Sam Ryder, Harry Higgs

12:45 p.m. — Lucas Glover, Xinjun Zhang, Bo Hoag

12:55 p.m. — Shane Lowry, Ted Potter, Jr., Henrik Stenson

1:05 p.m. — Michael Thompson, Hideki Matsuyama, Grayson Murray

1:15 p.m. — J.T. Poston, Corey Conners, Si Woo Kim

1:25 p.m. — Martin Trainer, Adam Long, Satoshi Kodaira

1:35 p.m. — Aaron Wise, Jason Dufner, Kevin Streelman

1:45 p.m. — Padraig Harrington, Sean O’Hair, Alex Noren

1:55 p.m. — James Hahn, Vaughn Taylor, Mark Hubbard

2:05 p.m. — Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Erik Barnes

Tee No. 10

7:45 a.m. — Scott Stallings, Bronson Burgoon, Robby Shelton

7:55 a.m. — Jamie Lovemark, Talor Gooch, Wyndham Clark

8:05 a.m. — Brian Harman, Brian Stuard, Erik van Rooyen

8:15 a.m. — Max Homa, Scott Piercy, Zach Johnson

8:25 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Keegan Bradley, Brice Garnett

8:35 a.m. — Brandt Snedeker, Jimmy Walker, Greg Chalmers

8:45 a.m. — Graeme McDowell, Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Stadler

8:55 a.m. — Troy Merritt, Ryan Armour, Kevin Chappell

9:05 a.m. — Cameron Tringale, Adam Schenk, Matthew NeSmith

9:15 a.m. — Patrick Rodgers, Will Gordon, Kristoffer Ventura

9:25 a.m. — Ben Willman, Justin Harding, Sam Fidone

12:25 p.m. — Matt Jones, Rory Sabbatini, Henrik Norlander

12:35 p.m. — Charley Hoffman, David Hearn, Beau Hossler

12:45 p.m. — Hunter Mahan, Denny McCarthy, Ollie Schniederjans

12:55 p.m. — Dylan Frittelli, Andrew Putnam, Michael Kim

1:05 p.m. — Lanto Griffin, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth

1:15 p.m. — Brian Gay, Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau

1:25 p.m. — Hudson Swafford, Nate Lashley, Austin Cook

1:35 p.m. — Stewart Cink, Patton Kizzire, Luke Donald

1:45 p.m. — Martin Laird, Keith Mitchell, Pat Perez

1:55 p.m. — Charl Schwartzel, Tom Hoge, Scottie Scheffler

2:05 p.m. — John Huh, Lee Westwood, Maverick McNealy

Previewing Houston Open Round 1

We haven’t seen Dustin Johnson on the PGA Tour since his T6 finish at the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot. But the 23-time Tour winner is still the No. 1-ranked golfer in the Official World Golf Ranking, so he’ll hope to get right back to where he left off in the opening round in Houston.

