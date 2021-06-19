List of Good Independent Music Blogs For Artists





Up and coming musicians such as the independent artist, Producers, DJs, and entrepreneur needs a great platform to feature their music, and work. To help push the brand to a large number of readers. One good write-up by a popular blog can pave the way to success for new bands and artists. Blogs are constantly on the lookout for newcomers to the hip-hop genre.

Today, we are going to share with you an updated list of good independent music blogs for artists to reach out to in 2021:

Honk Magazine

Published 1980’s by Fantagraphics Books and Launched in early 2000 by Odu Samuel, Honk is an Africa-American Independent music and entertainment magazine providing readers with the latest and interesting stories around the web on hip-hop news, celebrities, music, videos, interviews, and features. Honk Magazine is a great platform to get your indie music heard.

Music submission email: Honkmagazine@gmail.com

Music submission guidelines: you can find the submission guidelines for Honk Magazine Here

HipHop-N-More

HipHop-N-More provides its readers with the “freshest and hottest” hip-hop news, music, videos, interviews, and features. The blog updates its viewers with fresh music and quality cuts on a regular basis. The blog has released a weekly series, called Saturday Spotlight, to highlight upcoming artists and producers within the crowded hip-hop and R&B scene. The series features exceptional music and videos from the submissions that the blog receives. The write-ups are uploaded to the blog every Saturday.

Music submission email: JayHolzsubmissions@gmail.com

Music submission guidelines: you can find the submission guidelines for HipHop-N-More here.

2DOPEBOYZ

The blog is distinctive for short posts on hip-hop videos and performances. Started by Meka Udoh and Joel “Shake” Zela, 2DOPEBOYZ was nominated in the “Best Hip Hop Online Site” category at the 2012 BET Hip Hop Awards. The blog is very responsive to upcoming hip-hop artists and showcases fresh talent to its viewers.

Music submission email: 2dbz.music@gmail.com

Sphere of Hip Hop

Sphere of Hip Hop curates fresh hip-hop music, news, videos, culture, and community. The blog covers all styles of hip-hop music and encourages upcoming artists to submit their work. The blog strives to provide the best possible music to its viewers and hence has very specific guidelines for music submissions. Music is picked based on variety and style. The blog aims to introduce new music that their audience will absolutely dig.

Music submission email: sphereofhiphop1997@gmail.com

Earmilk

Earmilk Launched in the late 2000s by Montrey Whittaker, Blake Edwards, and Eric DeFazio, Earmilk is an online music publication based out of the United States and Canada. The site covers almost every genre but focuses on dance, hip-hop, indie, electronic and pop artists.

Music submission guidelines: you can find the submission guidelines for Earmilk Here

Skope Mag

Launched in 2001, Skope Mag is a Boston-based music blog that covers music news across a wide variety of genres. With features on up-and-coming independent acts getting placement beside mainstream artists, Skope Mag is a great platform to get your indie music heard.

Music submission guidelines: you can find the submission guidelines for Skope Mag Here

