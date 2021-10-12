With IT and information being the backbone of a company’s success, small and enterprise businesses need to focus simultaneously on providing valuable products and services, along with ensuring their IT systems remain up-to-date. With managed IT services, the business can focus on more important tasks while outsourcing IT support services for some burdensome ones.

Managed IT services typically entail a combination of proactive network monitoring, routine maintenance, and security solutions to keep your businesses on-premise and cloud-based IT systems running smoothly.





This article aims to encourage businesses to partner with managed IT support services by demonstrating the observed benefits of IT solutions and examples of those working in the industry.

The three key areas where managed IT can help enterprises

Security:

Managed IT services can help companies protect their data against cyber threats by taking a proactive approach to security. Such services protect companies against cyber threats by installing anti-virus software, monitoring the network for suspicious activity, and more.

1.2. Network management:

Managed IT services can assist businesses in gaining more control and insight into their networks, resulting in greater productivity and efficiency. These techniques generally involve automating routine administrative tasks, installing monitoring software on key devices and services, applying patches remotely, resolving network issues before they become problems, deploying updates more quickly, and more.

1.3. Technology management:

You’ll be able to tap into a wide range of technologies with managed IT services, which will assist your company in staying competitive in today’s swiftly changing business environment. This includes IT solutions like email archiving, hosted voice and data networks, document storage and management, unified communications, real-time network monitoring and alerting, cloud computing solutions, business continuity/disaster recovery planning support, managed print services (MPS), virtualization technologies, enhanced help desk support and more.

Why is it important for an enterprise to have a robust, reliable network infrastructure supported by managed IT services?

2.1. The role of the network infrastructure in the digital age

Digital transformation is changing the way we work and interact; emerging technologies are being adopted so rapidly that organizations need to think differently about their future IT infrastructures. Without an efficient, reliable, and scalable network, businesses simply cannot be productive.

Network downtime has become a major bottleneck in an organization. It can significantly impact its bottom line. As one of the most important assets within any organization, it is crucial that your network infrastructure remains up and running smoothly at all times. According to Pingdom, applications such as streaming media take up nearly half of all internet traffic every day. With companies relying more heavily on the data transmitted through their IT infrastructure every day, this data must make it to its destination quickly and securely.

By trusting in the services offered by a quality managed IT solutions provider, you can stop worrying about the stability and productivity of your IT environment so that you can focus on the business aspects that matter.

2.2. A proactive approach to network management ensures the stability of the IT environment

Cyber threats never stand still. They are constantly evolving, increasing in sophistication while developing new attack techniques at a staggering speed. Most security breaches can be attributed either to user error or a lack of vigilance on IT professionals, making security monitoring difficult. Monitoring is especially important because it can detect when systems are attacked and compromised by hackers before attackers find a way to bypass existing security measures.

Proactive network management ensures that your business has visibility into the traffic passing through your network, so you know when something is wrong. If there is a security breach, you can use the information you have to stop threats quickly and get your network back on track.

2.3. Proactive IT management prevents costly downtime

When IT issues go unresolved, they can lead to serious problems for an organization, such as loss of data integrity, significant productivity decreases, and loss of revenue. In some cases, the cost of downtime has been reported to be as much as six times the cost of implementing IT solutions in the first place.

Proactive IT management prevents these kinds of issues from occurring by ensuring that potential problems are identified before they become serious enough to cause significant disruption to your business operations.

Conclusion

Remote monitoring and management are ways for small businesses to reduce their operating costs in the IT department while ensuring that mission-critical applications are running smoothly. Managed IT services can be critical to many companies because they protect against network downtime to stay productive no matter what might come their way.

Having your IT infrastructure and systems managed by a trusted and experienced IT solutions provider can also help to streamline your company’s internal processes, enabling you to save time and money on routine tasks so that you can focus your efforts elsewhere.

As one of the most important aspects of any successful organization, businesses of all sizes need to have access to professional network monitoring and management that can help to maximize productivity and efficiency. When your network infrastructure is running at peak performance, your customer-facing systems will always have the necessary resources to deliver a high-quality experience.

