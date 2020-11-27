Henny West – A Multi Talented Producer Song Writer

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Henny West is a multi-talented producer songwriter. He has really showcased his talents with his latest release “1440” his versatile style shows why he is destined for stardom. Henny has a variety of music styles on his latest project, from the melodic rhythm of “survive” to the more classic Hiphop of “slow it down” either way Henny West is a must-listen.

