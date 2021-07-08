A traditional human-controlled HVAC system is going to waste energy, no matter how hard you try. Sure, you can hire many people to constantly monitor everything and adjust the energy usage accordingly. This is not only a dumb idea, to begin with, but will also cost way more than a proper practical solution.

So, what is the solution to this energy waste? You ask. The answer is simple, a smart building. A smart building isn’t just smart because the people marketing them said so. The energy savings of a modern-day smart building are backed by hundreds of examples documenting every second of their smart systems. The difference in energy usage is clear as day.





These modern concrete boxes are filled with gadgets and devices that work individually and with one another to ensure that not a single unit of energy is being wasted anywhere in the building. Here’s how it works:

Smart HVAC:

An HVAC system is the heart and soul of any large building. It, in a sense, makes the building actually human-friendly. Whether it’s heating areas of the building in winter, cooling them off in summer, or just keeping the air inside the building fresh, HVAC systems are critical to a building’s usability.

A traditional HVAC system demands a lot of energy, but that isn’t the main problem. Instead, the issue is the energy wasted by an inefficient system. One thing to note here is that an inefficient system isn’t a broken system; this is just how they work.

Now add a smart building with its smart IoT devices into the mix, and the entire picture is different. Modern smart buildings consist of devices that track everything from the temperature to the air quality of a specific room/spot on the building. This way, the HVAC system can compensate its output to match the demand. After all, what’s the point of heating a room that is already plenty warm or cooling off a space that is already comfortable to stay in?

Smart lighting:

This method of energy-saving is similar to the last one; however, it consists of different sensors. Lights are necessary for any building, but how do you decide when to turn the lights on in a room? The answer is with smart sensors. These sensors can detect the occupancy of a room and turn the lights on accordingly. The modern versions of these sensors can even detect the location of the occupants in a room and only turn the lights directly above them.

It might not seem like much at first, and the cost of getting this system integrated may look deep. But, this increase in efficiency results in very noticeable energy savings. These smart building sensors and controllers practically pay for themselves through the energy costs they reduce over the course of their operations.

These are only two of the most prominent methods of energy savings but smart buildings. In reality, they do much more and save a lot more energy as a result.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

